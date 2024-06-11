Samsung Galaxy Watch FE: Everything that we know so far

Samsung is expanding its wearables portfolio. Aside from the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Ring, there are murmurs about an affordable Galaxy Watch. Here’s everything that we know about the Galaxy Watch FE.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch line-up is due for an update. Rumors suggest the South Korean brand may update its smart wearable lineup at the Galaxy Unpacked event in July. These wearables are expected to be revealed along with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, and Galaxy Buds 3.

Aside from the Galaxy Ring, first unveiled in January 2024, we may see the Galaxy Watch 7 & Watch 7 Classic, a new Galaxy Watch Ultra, and a cheaper Galaxy Watch FE.

FE or Fan Edition version is Samsung’s way of offering a flagship experience at an affordable price. The Galaxy FE smartphones have been a success, and the company may be looking to replicate it in the smartwatch segment.

Expected price

Samsung

According to a leaker, the Galaxy Watch FE will be priced at 199 Euros, roughly $213. However, the international price may differ as Samsung is unlikely to use a direct conversion for pricing.

A now-deleted Amazon listing also suggests that the 40mm Galaxy Watch FE with Bluetooth connectivity will retail at 199 Euros.

An Italian online marketplace lists the watch for Euros 219, though the watch is not shipping right now. At this price, the Galaxy Watch FE will directly compete with last year’s Galaxy Watch 6.

Moreover, considering that the Galaxy Watch 7 could be priced around $300, it is extremely likely that the Galaxy Watch FE could be priced around $200 at launch.

Release window rumors

We thought that Samsung may introduce the Galaxy Watch FE alongside the other wearables at the Galaxy Unpacked in July. It makes sense for the company to use the massive launch event right before the Olympic Games to unveil its smartwatches.

However, according to leakster MysteryLupin, the Galaxy Watch FE will start retailing on June 24. The now-deleted Amazon listing for the Galaxy Watch FE in Italy also says the pre-ordered watches will begin shipping on June 24.

If these leaks are to be believed, there is a chance that Samsung might not wait for Galaxy Unpacked to release the Galaxy Watch FE. This could also be Samsung’s tactic to avoid internal competition between its smartwatches.

Also, launching the cheaper smartwatch way ahead of other premium watches will help Samsung ensure maximum eyeballs on its flagship products.

Rumored specs and features

A support page on Samsung’s website with the model numbers of this upcoming watch went live briefly. The archived version of this page shows model SM-R861 which corroborates with the TDRA certification listing.

Another detailed leak by a leaker, Sudhanshu Ambore, who has a fairly accurate track record, shows the watch in full glory. According to this tweet, the Galaxy Watch FE will come in three color options – Pink, Blue, and Black.

As per Sudhanshu, the Watch FE will have a circular dial with a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED panel boasting a resolution of 396×396 pixels. It will be powered by an Exynos W920 Dual Core 1.18 GHz SoC coupled with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

Other specifications of the watch include a 247 mAh battery offering up to 30 hours of battery life. Furthermore, the watch will support magnetic wireless charging and offer water resistance up to 50m, claims Sudhanshu.

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The design and specs suggest that the Galaxy Watch FE could be a rebranded Galaxy Watch 4.

Samsung has confirmed that some of its existing smartwatches are getting many new AI-powered fitness features. These features include Energy Score, which is designed to offer “a better understanding of your daily condition through a combined analysis of personal health metrics, including average sleep time, sleep time consistency, bed/wake time consistency, sleep timing, previous day activity, sleeping heart rate, and heart rate variability.”

The company has not confirmed if these new features will be available on the Galaxy Watch FE. However, since its launch coincides with other wearables, the Watch FE will likely get these features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE: What we want to see

Looking at the specifications, features, and expected price, the Galaxy Watch FE could be a perfect smartwatch for someone who doesn’t want to spend a lot, but wants a solid smart wearable.

We’d expect Samsung to price the watch reasonably. Premium pricing will not only defeat the purpose of an “FE” series product, but may push people towards older watches.

Samsung is known for offering up to seven years of smartphone software support. Smartwatches, on the other hand, do not enjoy such benefits.

It would be great if smartwatches were made with longevity in mind and got software updates somewhat similar to smartphones.

Most smartwatches struggle with battery life. A short battery life forces users to keep various features turned off. We hope that Samsung addresses this issue with the Watch FE and ensures that the watch offers a decent battery life. It will let users to enjoy features like Always on Display, continuous heart rate monitoring and more without needing to charge the watch often.

