Google Pixel 9 leak reveals massive fingerprint reader upgrade

The Pixel phones have great software and excellent camera specs, yet the fingerprint sensor on these phones leaves so much to be desired.

Google has announced the Made By Google event, where it will unveil its upcoming flagship Pixel 9 series. While the Pixel devices have been successful due to the near-stock Android experience and camera performance, some other features are not up to the mark.

AndroidAuthority has revealed that the Pixel 9 series will finally feature a massive update to its fingerprint reader. The report says that Google will likely use the Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor in the Pixel 9 devices.

Google has been one of the last smartphone brands to switch from a physical fingerprint sensor to an under-display sensor. The Pixel 6 series featured an optical fingerprint reader from Goodix.

The report says these sensors are highly sensitive to dirt and moisture, which makes them unreliable and inaccurate compared to the Ultrasonic sensors used by the other brands.

According to AndroidAuthority, the Pixel 9 series will likely use Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Gen 2 (QFS4008), released in 2021. It is considered highly accurate and fast and is used in various flagship devices. Incidentally, this is the same sensor that will be used in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Unlike an optical fingerprint reader, an Ultrasonic sensor uses “acoustics (Ultrasonic waves) to scan 3D features such as ridges, valleys, as well as pores of a user’s finger for a deeply accurate image.” It can even scan fingerprints through glass and metal even while wet.

The Pixel 9 series is slated to debut on August 13 and will likely consist of two devices – Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. Google is also expected to launch the next-gen foldable smartphone at the same event.