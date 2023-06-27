Google DeepMind CEO takes aim at ChatGPT with next version of AI

Google’s DeepMind CEO has taken a shot at ChatGPT as the firm plans to begin launching its next algorithm in the near future.

The next version of Google’s AI algorithm could surpass GPT-4, if the CEO of DeepMind is to be believed. In a new interview with Wired, Demis Hassabis says that the latest algorithm, Gemini, could potentially best OpenAI’s current efforts.

Gemini is Google’s latest hope to have a smoking gun in the AI race, as GPT-4, which powers ChatGPT Plus and Bing AI routinely shows up Bard.

DeepMind plans to use AlphaGo as basis for next AI

DeepMind is best known for its AlphaGo system, which was taught through reinforcement and tree search methods.

While reinforcement is done through feedback from repeated attempts at something, tree search allows the program to look back on its data banks of possible options at any given opportunity.

It went on to beat a Go player in 2016, something that was thought near impossible due to the complexity of the game.

Project Gemini is Google DeepMind’s latest algorithm, which is going to combine the same methods and lessons learned from AlphaGo and apply them to a language model. The hope is that the advanced method of interaction with a user will offer a deeper level of conversation.

Gemini is expected to cost Google tens of millions of dollars and will be using some new techniques to ensure it surpasses GPT-4.

Part of the training process will include the feeding of reams of data, but the team behind it doesn’t want it to simply be a language model. They’re expected to begin integrating ideas from around the industry, with robotics and neuroscience named as examples.

Did Google DeepMind develop Bard?

DeepMind isn’t precisely the same team who worked on the Google Bard generative AI. While they helped, they’re another subsidiary.

They fall under the same umbrella, Google AI, with DeepMind focusing on deep-learning algorithms rather than just language models. Originally founded in 2010, Google bought DeepMind for $400 million in 2014.