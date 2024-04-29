iOS 18 could bring ChatGPT and Google Gemini to iPhones

It is reported that Apple is in talks with OpenAI and Google to integrate either Gemini or ChatGPT into the next iteration of iOS.

Apple is seemingly in advanced talks with OpenAI to build a ChatGPT-based chatbot for the upcoming iOS 18. Apart from ChatGPT, Apple is also keen on using OpenAI’s image generator Dall-E to power some AI features on its next mobile OS.

Incidentally, Apple is also talking to Google to explore the possibilities of deploying its Gemini chatbot into iOS 18. According to Mark Gurman’s Bloomberg report, the iPhone maker hasn’t finalized the AI partner, but the discussions with OpenAI seem to be intensifying.

While Gurman says that OpenAI might be a front-runner in the discussion, Apple might use AI tech from both -Google and OpenAI. There is also a possibility that none might be used, says Gurman.

That said, Apple has remained visibly quiet about its AI efforts and is to power some of its iOS 18 features. During its earnings call in February, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook confirmed this and said that Apple continues to invest in artificial intelligence and is “excited to share the details of our ongoing work in that space later this year.”

It is unclear how Apple wants to use OpenAI or Google’s AI-prowess and what features will get the superpowers. However, looking at the unreliable performance of AI-powered devices like Humane AI Pin and Rabbit’s R1, Apple would want to iron out the issues before releasing the consumer features.

We might get some clarity soon as Apple will announce a bunch of software and iOS 18 at the upcoming WWDC 2024 on June 10.