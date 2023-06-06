ChatGPT Vs Google Bard: Which AI Chatbot is perfect for you?

ChatGPT vs Google Bard is a heated battleground for AI dominance. But, which one should you use? Here’s a quick rundown of the features and differences that can help you choose the perfect AI assistant.

Google, one of the world’s biggest and most innovative tech companies, rarely gets one-upped in the tech industry. However, OpenAI has done the unthinkable and beaten Google at its own game, when it comes to generative AI.

We’re talking about the AI chatbot ChatGPT, which was launched before Google Bard. ChatGPT is also a better product than Bard in almost all aspects.

So, if you’re interested in comparing two AI powerhouses, read on. We also compared ChatGPT with Bing Chat, too. If you want to read it, click here.

ChatGPT vs Google Bard: Similarities and differences

ChatGPT Google Bard AI model GPT 3.5 / GPT 4 LaMDA Accessibility Web, iOS app Browser based Pricing Free / $20 per month Free Image Generator No No (Coming in future update) Internet Access ChatGPT Plus only Yes Information Access Limited up to 2021 Up-to-date

As mentioned above, Google Bard is an AI Powered chatbot that is designed to offer human-like responses. You can communicate with it as if you’re chatting with a person. Regarding functions, both Bard and ChatGPT are designed to respond to the users’ questions.

Accessibility

ChatGPT and Google Bard are open to all. While OpenAI wants you to create an account before you can use ChatGPT, Google requires you to sign into your Google account to use Bard. However, Bard is still in its beta and was initially available to users who joined the waitlist; now, it’s open to everyone.

ChatGPT is available to enterprise users and developers to help build plugins for additional features and connectivity. On the other hand, Google Bard has been made available to enterprise account holders recently and is also available to developers.

Both ChatGPT and Bard can be accessed via browser with regard to the platform. ChatGPT has an iOS application for Apple devices, while Bard doesn’t have any dedicated app as yet.

Language models

ChatGPT uses the GPT 3.5 language model for the basic version and runs GPT 4 for the ChatGPT Plus users. Google Bard uses its own LaMDA language model. Both the chatbots have been trained on unique language models, and while GPT 3.5 is aimed at offering a wide range of text responses, LaMDA is designed to provide more natural conversations.

This difference can be easily noticed when you talk with these chatbots. While the response from Google’s Bard sounds more humane and willing to have more discussions, ChatGPT sounds more professional and to the point.

Relevance of information

ChatGPT has been trained until September 2021 and can only offer relevant information after this cutoff date. It also does not have access to the Internet. As a result, it might correctly respond to details that are universal in nature.

Google Bard, however, has no cut-off date. However, its responses need to be more accurate and are often factually incorrect.

Pricing

Both ChatGPT and Google Bard offer free access. However, ChatGPT Plus has a monthly subscription of $20, allowing access to a much more powerful language model GPT 4.

Google Bard, on the other hand, is free and doesn’t have any premium tier. As of now, Google hasn’t revealed any intentions to charge users for Bard.

Usage limits

ChatGPT offers free access to GPT 3.5 and allows users to ask for unlimited prompts. ChatGPT Plus users are limited to 25 GPT 4 prompts every three hours.

In comparison, Google Bard is free and has no soft limits or a paid tier. Currently, there are no limitations to the number of prompts you can ask Google Bard.

Voice prompts

ChatGPT only accepts text based prompts and voice prompts seem to be a distant future. While Google Bard already accepts voice prompts and even promises to respond on image prompts in the future.

Image generator

Both Google Bard and ChatGPT are text-based chatbots incapable of creating AI-powered images. If you create an account for ChatGPT, you can also access the Dall-E-2 image generator with the same account. Though Google doesn’t have any such offerings now, the company gave a brief demo of offering images as a response while unveiling Bard, hinting at a possible future rollout.

ChatGPT vs Google Bard: endless possibilities

Both ChatGPT and Google Bard have immense potential, and while ChatGPT is already a compelling product, Bard is still in its experimental stage. While Bard’s responses sound less mechanical, they can be highly inaccurate.

Google did show a ton of features that Bard might get in the future, including image responses and image prompts; it also has many products where Bard can be integrated. Imagine using Bard-powered Gmail, which can create email responses automatically for you – sounds exciting, doesn’t it. However, with future updates, there is always some air of uncertainty.

However, if you’re to rate the products based on the current status rather than future promises, ChatGPT is a way more rounded and complete product.

