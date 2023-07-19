Apple reportedly set to challenge OpenAI with “AppleGPT”

Apple is reportedly prepping its own generative AI bot called AppleGPT that could challenge OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT.

Since ChatGPT began skyrocketing in popularity across the internet, an increasing number of companies have begun working on their own AI integrations.

Microsoft created BingAI in partnership with OpenAI, and Google has released its own AI chatbot called Bard.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple is set to join the competition soon with “AppleGPT.”

In the report, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman revealed that sources have told him Apple is quietly working on AI tools that could challenge OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft’s offerings.

“In recent months, the AI push has become a major effort for Apple, with several teams collaborating on the project,” the report reads, citing “people who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.”

“The work includes trying to address potential privacy concerns related to the technology,” the article continues.

With AI becoming a major effort for Apple recently, it’s clear that they’re ready to join the competition, with some of the new technology to expand their products throughout the ecosystem.

Apple has added AI features to its products for years, including Siri and the ability to identify and export text from a photo in your gallery.

However, they’re not sure how to bring this technology to consumers just yet as they are working to address various concerns before pushing it to the public.

With just months until Apple releases the iPhone 15 and iOS 17 alongside whatever else they have up their sleeve, it’s unlikely we’ll get anything before the end of 2023.

Keep an eye on our Tech coverage over the next few months, however, and we’ll share news surrounding the company’s AI efforts as they’re released.