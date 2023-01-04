Microsoft wants to rival Google search by giving AI results with ChatGPT on Bing

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Microsoft is reportedly working on integrating OpenAI’s ChatGPT into Bing as a way to provide human-like answers when people use the search engine.

Ever since Microsoft launched Bing back in 2009, it hasn’t managed to take many users away from the ever-popular Google search that launched over a decade before it.

However, a recent report coming from the Washington based tech-company might begin to shake things up a bit.

Microsoft is reportedly set to integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT into Bing in Spring 2023, which would allow the search engine to provide human-like answers to its users.

Microsoft reportedly adding ChatGPT into Bing

Over the last few weeks, OpenAI’s ChatGPT project has gained massive popularity — so much that traffic regularly crashes the bot — as it gives users AI responses to whatever random questions they manage to think of.

Microsoft hopes to drive more traffic to Bing by integrating the project into its search engine, according to The Information.

The website has reported that Microsoft is looking to rival Google’s popularity with the addition this spring. They added: “Microsoft is preparing to launch a version of its Bing search engine that uses the artificial intelligence behind ChatGPT to answer some search queries rather than just showing a list of links, according to two people with direct knowledge of the plans.”

Those who have been on the internet for a long time may remember Ask Jeeves. Originally launched in 1996, users were able to search for something in question form to receive a direct answer from a butler-style avatar on the side of the screen.

It’s unknown exactly how Microsoft plans to deliver these human-like answers at the time of writing, so we’ll have to wait till it’s released this Spring.