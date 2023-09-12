Everything revealed at Apple’s Fall 2023 event: iPhone 15, Apple Watch, USB-C

Apple’s Fall 2023 event, Wunderlust, is here and the company is set to reveal the iPhone 15 among other things. We’ll update this article as the announcements happen.

Apple’s iPhone 15 has continuously leaked over the last few months with a variety of new features, most notably USB-C.

The device is set to be revealed during this event alongside a variety of other new products for fans to enjoy. We should see USB-C across all devices and the full release of iOS 17 and Watch OS 10 as well as whatever else Apple has in store.

Check out how to watch the stream yourself, and we’ll update this article as the event goes on — so keep it locked to Dexerto.

Apple Watch Series 9 becomes official

Unsurprisingly, Apple has revealed the Series 9 watch. It will launch at $399. At the surface, it looks the same, but there are a few internal upgrades.

Using the S9 chip, the Series 9 is the “most powerful” Apple Watch they’ve released so far. With the more powerful chip, Siri has become more capable — giving it easier to access to Health.

The Series 9 also brings stronger features like the ability to ping your iPhone and find your closest Homepod.

The brightness also goes up to 2,000 nits, twice the amount as the Series 8 watch.

Series 9 also enables a new gesture that allows you to double tap your index finger and thumb together to interact with the watch — similar to the way Apple showed how to control the Vision Pro at WWDC.

It will be available in a new pink color as well as a few other gorgeous designs.

Due to their efforts to go carbon neutral by 2023, the Apple Watch Series 9 will not come with a leather watch band anymore — instead they’re going with a new design they call FineWoven.

Apple has also partnered with Hermes and Nike to create new, carbon neutral bands for the Series 9.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 finally becomes official

Apple’s popular Watch Ultra has finally gotten a successor, and it’s also getting the same S9 chip as the Series 9. It’s available for preorder now at $799.

It also gets a boost to 3000 nits brightness and a brand new watch face called “Modular Ultra.”

It still gets 36 hours of use on a single charge, despite all the new features.

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus becomes official

For the grand event, the iPhone 15 has officially been announced. The 15 will have the Dynamic Island as well as a Super Retina XDR display. Peak brightness can go all the way up to 2000 nits for perfect outside viewing.

The iPhone 15 is available for preorder at $799, while the Plus is $899.

Color infused glass will give the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus gorgeous new colors, including black, blue, green, yellow, and pink.

15 and 15 plus will get a 48mp Camera as well, and we’ll presumably get a better camera in the Pro and Pro max versions.

There are various upgrades to the camera software on the iPhone 15 too, including AI that automatically switches to Portrait mode when it detects a person in frame.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are using the A16 Bionic from the iPhone 14 Pro lineup, which isn’t any surprise there. It’ll be plenty for most casual users for the next few years at least.

Machine learning will help boost audio quality during calls, essentially giving the iPhone 15 voice isolation.

iPhone 15 ditches Lightning for USB-C

It’s official. The iPhone 15 has USB-C. There’s not much to go into detail there, but they have added the ability to use the iPhone 15 as a power bank for your accessories.

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are Titanium

For the first time, The iPhone has gotten a Titanium design. Its apparently “strong and durable,” but also the “lightest iPhone ever.”

The iPhone 15 Pro begins at $999, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max begins at $1199.

They’ll be available in both 6.1″ and 6.7″ sizes in four different colors. Black, white, blue, and more.

The side switch that has been a staple of iPhones for years has officially been replaced by the Action button, which does the same things as the switch has done by default.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are getting a CPU upgrade to the A17 pro, bringing more power to the higher end devices.

With USB-C, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will receive USB 3.0 speeds while the 15 and 15 Plus keep USB 2.0 speeds, the same as Lightning.

The A17 Pro chip features updated Ray Tracing, and Apple is bringing console games to the Apple Store. Resident Evil Village, RE 4 Remake, and Assassins Creed Mirage will be coming throughout the rest of 2023 and 2024.

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max camera

Apple is keeping with the 48mp camera with a wide variety of new upgrades.

There wasn’t a whole ton of emphasis on the release of the new mobile OS version, but an update to the website shows that iOS 17, iPad OS 17, and Watch OS 10 will hit full release on September 18, 2023.

That’s everything we have regarding what was just revealed during Apple’s iPhone 15 launch event. Stay tuned to Dexerto as we continue coverage of the new devices.