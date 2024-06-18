Apple Watch Series 10 to ditch smaller models according to rumor

While the Watch Series 9 is due for an annual update, reports suggest that Apple may spring a surprise with the Watch Series 10.

While the recently concluded WWDC was all about AI and software, the next Apple event will primarily focus on upcoming devices like the iPhone 16 and Apple Watch Series 10.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, a reputable Apple analyst, the Watch Series 10 will introduce the biggest design upgrade in years. He states that the upcoming Apple smartwatch will sport a larger display and a thinner design than its predecessors.

That’s not all. Kuo notes that the Apple Watch Series 10 will also come in bigger 45mm and 49mm variants. This means the company will likely drop the smaller 41mm watch from its lineup. He also details that the watch will have smaller bezels, resulting in a larger screen real estate.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, the Watch Series 10 has a “thinner design.” This is in line with Mark Gurman’s report, where he said that after iPads, Apple is also working to make the MacBook Pro and Watch thinner.

Article continues after ad

While a bigger watch may not sound ideal for people with smaller wrists, a thinner watch with a bigger screen could be a worthwhile upgrade.

Gurman reported that Apple wants to create a “new class of Apple devices that should be the thinnest and lightest products in their categories across the whole tech industry.”

Apple

Moreover, Kuo says that starting in the second half of 2024, the Apple Watch will include components manufactured using 3D printing technology. He notes that intensive testing over the past year has purportedly improved the production efficiency of 3D printing.

Article continues after ad

“Due to the cost advantages of 3D printing, BLT’s shipments of 3D-printed components are expected to continue to grow in the coming years, with the potential to produce Apple Watch cases,” he said.

Earlier he had mentioned the same was the case for Watch Ultra 2, explaining that 3D-printed components could be manufactured quickly and would be cheaper for Apple.

Article continues after ad

In his new report, Kuo also says that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to remain “roughly the same,” although a darker case option might be introduced.