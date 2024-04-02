Apple Watch Series 9 with LTE gets 37% discount in unmissable Amazon deal

Amazon has slashed the price of the Apple Watch Series 9 by 37%, bringing it to its lowest price ever. But you’ll have to select the Silver color option with LTE connectivity.

The Watch Series 9 is the latest and greatest from Apple, featuring an improved processor and health tracking. It was announced back in 2023 with the iPhone 15 series, and is already massively discounted on Amazon.

You save 37% on the Apple Watch Series 9 if you get it from Amazon right now. The deal gets you the smartwatch in 41mm size option with a silver stainless steel color option and Storm Blue sports band. Other color options are also available for purchase but are significantly more expensive.

Launched in September 2023, the Apple Watch Series 9 is brand new and won’t be refreshed until 2025. If you’re looking to get a new smartwatch, now is the time. The Watch Series 9 has a LTPO OLED display with 396 by 484 pixels resolution and 2000 nits brightness.

Apple packs the watch with the new S9 processor and 64GB of storage. It is significantly better than the Series 8 or an Apple Watch SE, thanks to more accurate health sensors. It also comes with twice the brightness for better outdoor use, and the battery life now easily lasts a full day.

The Series 9 smartwatch has an Always-On display, so you can see your watch face and info at a glance, anytime. It’s built tough with crack-resistant front glass, can handle dust with no problem (IP6X dust resistance), and is water-resistant up to 50 meters (WR50). Plus, the double-tap gesture makes it easier to use with one hand.

