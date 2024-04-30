Apple Watch X: Rumors, news & speculation

The Apple Watch X is rumored to be in the works. Here’s everything you need to know including rumored price, expected features, and more.

Apple is rumored to be working on its next-gen Apple Watch – presumably called Apple Watch X, to celebrate the product line’s tenth anniversary. The first-ever Apple Watch was announced in 2014, and it started retailing in April 2015.

The launch of the original Apple Watch saw the company announcing an entirely new lineup of products. The Apple Watch popularized the wearable segment and is one of the most advanced options for wearable tech available today.

Many have dubbed the newest device the Apple Watch X or Apple Watch 10. We’ve boiled down all of the leaks and rumors on the device including possible launch date, specifications, and more.

Apple Watch X: Rumored release timeline

Apple

Apple has not yet confirmed the launch date of Apple Watch X. However, looking at the timeline of past launches, it is expected that Apple would continue to follow the yearly update cycle.

The Apple Watch X is expected to succeed the Watch Series 9 and may be unveiled at Apple’s fall event along with the iPhone 16 lineup.

Apple Watch Variants Release date Availability Apple Watch Series 4 September 12, 2018 September 21, 2018 Apple Watch Series 5 September 12, 2019 September 20, 2019 Apple Watch Series 6 September 12, 2020 September 18, 2020 Apple Watch Series 7 September 12, 2021 October 15, 2021 Apple Watch Series 8 September 12, 2022 September 16, 2022 Apple Watch Series 9 September 12, 2023 September 22, 2023

Since this year marks the tenth anniversary of the Apple Watch, there is a possibility that Apple might host a separate event to introduce this year’s iteration of its smartwatch. We’ll only get to know once Apple makes an announcement closer to the launch date.

Apple Watch X: Expected price

Apple has historically introduced the Apple Watch in two size options – 41 mm and 45mm. Then, there are multiple variants based on connectivity, which are priced accordingly. Apple generally introduced the new watch without changing its prices. Here’s a glance at the historical pricing of the Apple Watch.

Apple Watch 41mm GPS only 45mm GPS only 41mm GPS + cellular 45mm GPS + cellular Apple Watch Series 7 $399 $429 $499 $549 Apple Watch Series 8 $399 $429 $499 $549 Apple Watch Series 9 $399 $429 $499 $549

It is safe to assume that the Apple Watch X might be introduced at a starting price of $399 and will go up to $549.

However, various reports hint that the Apple Watch X will bring a complete overhaul in design and features. It is said to have a refreshed design with many new features, which might result in a price hike. We will update this section if we encounter new Apple Watch X price leaks.

Apple Watch X: Specs & features rumors

Apple

Various market analysts and Apple experts have hinted that the upcoming Apple Watch will have a renewed design and improved internals. A rumor from the Taiwanese supply chain industry corridors tells us that the new Apple Watch might have a resin-coated copper (RCC) motherboard design.

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the Apple iPhone 17 is also expected to use the resin-coated copper (RCC) motherboard design as it not only allows Apple to make the mainboard thinner but will also “make the drilling process easier because it’s fiberglass-free.”

While this could be a small change, it hints that the Apple Watch X could be thinner than its predecessors.

Moreover, as suggested by Apple leaker Kosutami, a design overhaul also means that the old bands would not be compatible with the new Apple Watch. The Apple Watch X is expected to come with a magnetic band attachment system, unlike the existing one, which has remained unchanged from the first-generation Apple Watch.

So, if you have a bunch of straps in your collection and love using the old ones with the new watch, Apple’s decision to adopt the magnetic strap connectivity could be disappointing.

The display on the Apple Watch X is also expected to be improved. According to a report by a South Korean publication, The Elec, Apple is expected to use an advanced LTPO OLED panel on these watches, which LG Display will supply.

Amazon, Pexels

This is the same display technology Apple uses in its new iPhones. It is highly power efficient and offers stable performance at even low refresh rates.

The 2024 Apple Watch is also rumored to have many new health features. The watch is expected to come with a Blood Pressure Monitor to help users track whenever hypertension occurs. The watch is also expected to direct the user to consult their physician in case of an anomaly. The Apple Watch X will not likely provide specific systolic and diastolic measurements; however, a future version may offer exact readings.

The Apple Watch X is rumored to come with tech to detect sleep apnea through sleep measurements and breathing patterns.

The Apple Watch Anniversary edition is expected to come in Pink, Midnight, and Silver colors. Apple may add a few more color choices.

When will the Apple Watch X expected to launch?

The Watch X is expected to launch in September 2024. However, Apple still needs to confirm the launch date.

Should I wait for the Apple Watch X?

The constant barrage of leaks and rumors suggest that the Apple Watch X is expected to be a very powerful fitness wearable with many new features. It is expected to be more power-efficient and sport an improved design compared to its predecessors. If you’re not using an Apple Watch already or have one that is a few generations old, it is advisable to pick it up when it arrives.

However, if you’re budget-conscious and do not need the bleeding-edge tech, the Apple Watch 9 or Watch 8 could be a good bargain.