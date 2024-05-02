Apple Watch Ultra 3 rumor claims wearable won’t get a big upgrade

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is rumored to launch in September 2024 but with minimal hardware upgrades.

Contrary to previous rumors, Apple is expected to introduce its rugged all-weather Watch Ultra 3 and other products, including the iPhone 16, Apple Watch X, and others, in September this year.

Rumors suggest that the Watch Ultra 3 might be highly similar to the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Citing Ming Chi-Kuo, who’s been reasonably accurate with Apple-related leaks, MacRumors reports that the new Watch Ultra 3 may not carry any significant hardware upgrades over its predecessor.

That said, Kuo didn’t reveal specifics about the changes we can expect in the Apple Watch Ultra 3. For those unaware, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 was an iterative update over its predecessor, making users believe that the company is following a two-year upgrade cycle.

Article continues after ad

Apple

However, the latest report from Kuo means that the users looking to upgrade might have to wait some more.

Article continues after ad

Apple’s upcoming Watch X series is expecting upgrades, however, with feature features like a sleep apnea detector and blood pressure monitor. As the Apple Watch Ultra series is the flagship smartwatch from the brand, there is a possibility that the company might add these features to the upcoming Ultra Watch 3 as well.