Tech

Apple Watch Ultra 3 rumor claims wearable won’t get a big upgrade

Jitendra Soni
Apple Watch Ultra 2Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is rumored to launch in September 2024 but with minimal hardware upgrades.

Contrary to previous rumors, Apple is expected to introduce its rugged all-weather Watch Ultra 3 and other products, including the iPhone 16, Apple Watch X, and others, in September this year.

Rumors suggest that the Watch Ultra 3 might be highly similar to the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Citing Ming Chi-Kuo, who’s been reasonably accurate with Apple-related leaks, MacRumors reports that the new Watch Ultra 3 may not carry any significant hardware upgrades over its predecessor.

That said, Kuo didn’t reveal specifics about the changes we can expect in the Apple Watch Ultra 3. For those unaware, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 was an iterative update over its predecessor, making users believe that the company is following a two-year upgrade cycle.

Apple Watch UltraApple

However, the latest report from Kuo means that the users looking to upgrade might have to wait some more.

Apple’s upcoming Watch X series is expecting upgrades, however, with feature features like a sleep apnea detector and blood pressure monitor. As the Apple Watch Ultra series is the flagship smartwatch from the brand, there is a possibility that the company might add these features to the upcoming Ultra Watch 3 as well.

Related Topics

apple

About The Author

Jitendra Soni

Jitendra loves writing about tech, especially smartphones. He has almost 10 years of experience. He spearheaded the TechRadar India editorial operations and has written for TechRadar, TechRadar Pro, Free Press Journal, Mobile Scout, IB Times Singapore, Indulge Express, and more. He can be reached at jitendra.soni@dexerto.com

keep reading
iPhone 15 in a bright red color option
Tech
The iPhone 15 could be getting a brand-new colorway
Anurag Singh
Apple Safari
Tech
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser could let you delete ads from any website
Jitendra Soni
TikTok stock image
TikTok
TikTok could be breaking Apple App Store rules by dodging in-app purchase fees
Anurag Singh
Apple Watch series 9
Tech
Apple Watch X: Rumors, news & speculation
Jitendra Soni

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.