Elgato unveils Fallout collab streaming gear & we’re in love

Rosalie Newcombe
Screenshot of the Elgato Fallout streaming gear.Elgato

Elgato has partnered up with Bethesda to release official limited-edition Fallout streaming gear to celebrate the release of the Amazon Prime TV show.

Now that the TV show adaptation of Fallout has finally landed on Amazon Prime, the Fallout franchise is on everyone’s lips like the sweet taste of Nuka Cola. Now, Bethesda has teamed up with Elgato, to release a new range of limited-edition Fallout streaming gear.

The new Fallout Limited Edition streaming gear comes in the form of some of Elgato’s most highly recognizable hardware. Among the new gear are a Stream Deck, Wave DX dynamic microphone, Wave XLR USB interface, and Wave Mic Arm LP all with brand-new Fallout flair.

The new Fallout Edition designs make the Elgato streaming gear look straight out of a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Each peripheral has a dark green color scheme, with artwork and design accents reminiscent of the franchise’s iconic Pip-Boy accessory.

If you don’t have the bottle caps to spare, Elgato has provided free add-ons for existing Steam Deck owners. There are over 569 Pip-Boy-themed icons to download, ranging from static to animated designs, and fully animated screensavers. Elgato has also provided a Pip-Boy Voice FX to make your voice sound straight out of an old-timey radio.

While anyone can grab the Elgato Stream Deck and Voice FX freebies, the streaming gear is only available in limited quantities. You can get the entire bundle for approximately $529.95. Otherwise, the Fallout Edition Stream Deck, Wave DX dynamic microphone, Wave XLR USB interface, and Wave Mic Arm LP will set you back $149.99, $99.99, $159.99, and $99.99 respectively.

