Early RTX 4070 retail listings reveal eye-watering prices for new GPU

One Vietnamese retailer has briefly listed Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 4070 GPUs for up to $800, according to a leak spotted online.

Nvidia’s RTX 4070 is rumored to not be far from release, and one Vietnamese retailer has put their listings for the graphics card live a little bit too early. Now taken down, the prices were captured by one Twitter user. The listings showcase prices of the 40-series GPU that ranges all the way from $767, to over $1000 USD for premium models. This leak comes shortly after a claim that Nvidia is urging AIB partners to sell the GPU at its rumored intended MSRP of $599.

The retailer, bpstore.vn, also appears to be selling basic models of the Nvidia RTX 4080 for over $1500, which is around the same starting price as an RTX 4090. So, pricing appears to be slightly inflated at the store in question anyway, and you could see cheaper prices on your home soil at launch.

However, this is a worrisome wrinkle in the tale of the RTX 4070, as its bigger brother, the RTX 4070 Ti also suffers from sticker shock when it comes to aftermarket GPUs not made by Nvidia themselves.

Will the RTX 4070 be expensive?

Current rumor suggests that the RTX 4070 will be priced at a modest $599. However, as noted with the launch of the RTX 4070 Ti, MSRP can sometimes not mean much when manufacturers simply choose to release cards at a much higher price anyway.

A driving force behind the higher costs from partners, or AIBs is the cost to purchase the chip, manufacture a new board, and finally assemble a new cooling solution. This can result in more premium configurations of a graphics card with more fans, but can be significantly more expensive than the GPUs original MSRP in the first place. This is also one of the primary factors behind EVGA leaving the dedicated GPU business in 2022.