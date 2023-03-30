Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is much cheaper than expected according to leak

The RTX 4070 is on the way, with a rumored launch date of April 13. Previous leaks suggested the GPU would release for $749, although a new rumor suggests we could see a more palatable $599 price point, instead.

Nvidia’s RTX 4070 is a GPU that has been substantially leaked at this point, and it appears that the leaks just keep on coming. According to a report via Videocardz, Nvidia’s upcoming GPU will retail for $599, which is significantly lower than previous reports that the card will be priced at an eye-watering $750.

It is possible that Nvidia saw the reaction to the “leaked” $750 pricing and decided that launching the GPU at a lower price point was a better plan, as the company famously relaunched the RTX 4080 12GB, which eventually became the 4070 Ti.

The report suggests that the pricing has been confirmed at a press briefing from Nvidia, which at the time of writing, Dexerto has not yet attended.

This would make it significantly cheaper than the RTX 4070 Ti, which is currently set at an MSRP of $899. However, it remains to be seen if this GPU will launch with a multitude of models at that price, or if AIB pricing will gouge the base pricing higher, as we observed with the RTX 4070 Ti’s release.

The RTX 4070 is likely to be one of the more popular cards in the RTX 40-series lineup, with Team Green having already launched several higher-end models, including the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090.

What does this mean for 40-series prices?

The RTX 4070 reportedly starting at around $600 is great news for those looking to pick up a GPU this generation, it opens the way for GPUs like the RTX 4060 Ti, 4060, and a potential 4050 to launch at much more accessible prices than once thought.

However, as we mentioned previously, a lot of this also hinges on what AIB partners can also deliver, meaning that while it’s MSRP pricing appears to be much more competitive than once thought, third-party manufacturers may have to price their GPUs at a much higher price point.