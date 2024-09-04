Cooler Master’s shark PC is finally up for grabs for a jaw-dropping $7000

Cooler Master’s shark PC is finally up for grabs for a jaw-dropping $7000Cooler Master
Cooler Master is finally launching their shark-shaped PC but its huge price tag will leave many wishing they had a bigger wallet.
Cooler Master is no stranger to creating strange and expensive gaming PCs. The brand launched the Sneaker X, a shoe-shaped PC, in 2023 for an impressive $3499.99. This was followed up by the Sneaker X Bounce just a year later.
Now, Cooler Master has finally launched the Shark X, a gigantic shark-shaped gaming PC. Originally unveiled at CES 2023, the Shark X PC is finally available for an eye-watering $7000.
The Shark X has been made public for quite some time. Cooler Master first revealed the ferocious-looking PC at CES in 2023, and later again at CES 2024.
There, on-lookers could catch a glimpse of the huge mini-ITX-based PC, whose design was inspired by custom mods as featured in the Cooler Master Case Mod World Series in 2019.
“The Shark X is not just a high-performance PC—it’s a masterpiece that brings art and technology together, reflecting Cooler Master’s commitment to innovative design and engineering” explains the CEO of Cooler Master, Jimmy Sha.
The design of the Shark X is definitely attention-grabbing. The huge PC stands three feet tall in total and can be stored upright with its accompanying RGB stand. It also features customizable RGB lighting and a light-up shark fin.
Parts of the internals of the eye-grabbing rig, also include “strategic openings” in the chassis, so you can still see parts of your gaming rig, like on a typical PC case.
However, the PC, which the brand describes as an “art piece that transforms any space it occupies,” isn’t just about looks. The case is based on a mini-ITX framework, allowing for easy upgradability.
For its huge $7000 price tag, you also aren’t just getting the shark-shaped case. Cooler Master has a pre-build available on its site which features a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super paired with an Intel Core i7-14700F processor which comes with Windows 11 Home edition.
The pre-built Shark X also comes with the brand’s own customized Masterliquid cooling, Sickleflow 120 fans, 64GB of DDR5-600 RAM, and a 2TB SSD.
If you have space for this huge Shark X PC, or even just love the film Jaws more than the average Joe, the Shark X PC is available to order now from Cooler Master’s website.