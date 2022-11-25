Black Friday Gaming Keyboard deals 2022: Razer, Logitech, Corsair & more

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

For PC gamers, having a good gaming keyboard in hand is a must for both productivity and maximizing in-game performance. Here are some of the best Black Friday keyboard deals you can find.

While consoles are still a very prominent part of the video game market, PC gaming has taken over. Big titles like Valorant, League of Legends, Counter Strike, and DOTA 2 have built themselves up as a PC-only experience.

As such, both keyboards and mice have seen some serious upgrades over the years. Companies like Razer have built themselves around gaming-centric peripherals. Now, we’ve got keyboards that are built from the ground-up with gaming in mind. Full keyboards are still available for those who prefer them, but innovations like tenkeyless keyboards have taken PC gaming by storm.

Whether you’re looking for something smaller and more compact that’s laser-focused on gaming performance, or a more traditional full keyboard, Dexerto has you covered.

Tenkeyless keyboard Black Friday deals

Tenkeyless keyboards are light, mobile, and efficient. They range anywhere from cutting off just the tenkey part of the keyboard to trimming off the function and arrow keys to get the most compact keyboard possible.

Not to mention, tenkeyless keyboards are often cheaper than their full counterparts. Unless you’re trying to go for something really small like a 60%, those who prefer TKL keyboards can get what they want for a good deal. If you’re looking for a keyboard that’s fully geared toward gaming and taking up as little desk space as possible, you’re in the right place.

With tenkeyless keyboards having been around for several years now, most big-name companies that sell peripherals have at least a few options to choose from. Out of all the tenkeyless keyboards on sale for this Black Friday, these are the best deals you can find. It’s still somewhat of an enthusiast item, so they don’t go into deep sales too often, but getting a keyboard like the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL for $124.99 is an absolute steal if you’re looking to get something that’ll last you for years.

Full gaming keyboard Black Friday deals

There’s nothing wrong with preferring a full keyboard that keeps the tenkeys. For many, gaming is only part of what you do with a keyboard. And that’s ok! With how many options there are, there’s absolutely no shame in having a keyboard that’s business by day and gaming when the clock hits 5.

For those who work from home or spend a lot of time on schoolwork, having a sleek and ergonomic gaming keyboard at your desk can be an absolute lifesaver. These things are built for long hours of gaming, sure, but they’re equally good for long hours of typing. Here are the best deals you can find for full gaming keyboards.

Every single one of these comes with a hand rest for maximum comfort and the ability to keep typing (or gaming) for hours. Full keyboards are also really nice for people who tend to play MMOs. Having the extra number keys can be great for some extra keybindings or macros, and their generally larger size can help with finger cramping.

Where is the best place for keyboard deals this Black Friday?

In many cases, the best black Friday deals are found on the site of the item’s manufacturer. And, while we found this to be true for Razer products in particular, the best deals for keyboards are often found on Amazon. With keyboards being iterated upon so frequently, models that are just slightly out of date or that are on clearance with a certain vendor can be on a deep sale.

For example, the Corsair K70 MK.2 keyboard listed above isn’t even on sale on Corsair’s website. Meanwhile, it’s $60.00 off on Amazon. While it’s worth checking a manufacturer’s site if you’re dedicated to buying their peripherals, a quick search on Amazon or another third-party seller like Newegg for that same keyboard you’re looking for is more than worth your time.

