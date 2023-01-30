Best PS5 accessories in 2023: Controllers, headsets & more

Are you looking to get the most out of your PS5 console? Well, we’ve got some of the best accessories you can get in 2023.

The PS5 might be a great console, but Sony’s machine can always do with some accessories. Imagine us running through a nineties movie shopping mall and giving it a makeover. While fun, there are many things to consider when choosing something to equip your PS5 with.

Though you don’t need to do much thinking. We’ve done that for you. Below, you’ll find the best of the best, because that’s what you deserve.

DBrand Darkplates 2.0: Customize your look

Need to spruce up what your console looks like? Well, you might want to look into DBrand’s Darkplates for your PS5. These solid pieces of plastic not only sport additional cooling holes for the internal fans, and shortens the device down a fair bit. They’re super easy to add to the console too, as the current plates easily come off with a bit of force.

On top, you lose the pointed edges in favor of a curved, rounded edge that could add an additional layer of protection from any damage.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P: Grab a headset

Dexerto The Arctis Nova 7X is a good-looking headset.

Key specs

Connectivity: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz Dongle, Detachable 3.5mm wire (Headset jack/combination jack)

Driver diameter: 40mm

Frequency response: 20 – 20,000 Hz

Weight: 325g

Compatibility: PS5, PC, Wired

Features: ClearCast Gen 2 noise-canceling microphone, SteelSeries Sonar Audio Software Suite with Pro-grade Parametric EQ, 360° Spatial Audio

Price: $179.99

While we’ve discussed headsets and headphones thoroughly on the site, even for those dedicated ones for the PS5. However, as a quick reminder, we recommend the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P.

These not only provide excellent wireless sound but provide you with a 360-degree spatial audio experience to help you dive deeper into your games.

They’re also incredibly comfy to use for extended gaming sessions on the PS5.

You can see why we love them so much in our review for the Xbox variant, so be sure to keep an eye on which version you buy.

Victrix Pro BFG: The ultimate pro controller

Dexerto

Key specs

Connectivity: USB-C, 2.4 GHz Wireless

Compatibility: PS5, PS4, PC

Battery: 2000mAh

Input latency: 5ms

Price: $179.99

Features: Customizable stick placements, adjustable triggers, back buttons, adjustable thumbsticks, hair-trigger mode, fightpad module

There’s not a lot of wiggle room when it comes to third-party PS5 controllers. While they’re becoming more common, we’re still in the early days before any and all companies begin producing their own.

Right now though, the choice between the DualSense Edge and the Victrix Pro BFG is a no contest. You absolutely must get the Victrix Pro BFG if you want to get that ‘pro’ level of a controller on your system. A better feature set, customization options, and better battery life make this one of the best controllers around at the moment.

Why shouldn’t you buy a PS5 DualSense Edge?

In our review, we found it to not only have a much worse battery life than the regular DualSense, but it also seems to be just not worth the $200+ it costs to buy right now.

Top storage options

The best storage for your PS5 as of right now is probably to grab something that’s 1TB or more. PCIe 4.0 isn’t going to get any faster and with the ceiling now solidly in place on the PS5 for storage speeds, we actually recommend getting a few.

While really it’ll be down to your GB per dollar, you’re not going to find performance isn’t better or worse on the major branded drives.

Controller chargers

There’s a lot of junk on Amazon, but the controller chargers are all going to be on the same level. We wouldn’t fret about them starting house fires, but more about whether they’re capable of charging the controllers.

The PS5 controllers don’t require much power to get fully charged, but to have a slow charge on when you set them down is irritating.

Nexigo might have those terrible Photoshops littering their Amazon presence, but their products are excellent budget options to go with. Reliable, and one of the top sellers on the website, it’s the ideal version of one of these charging cradles to go for.

TV and monitor recommendations

LG

For our TV and monitor recommendations, it comes down to what you want out of your console. Do you want a high refresh rate or quality? Do you want a monitor that you can use for both the console and your PC? Once you’ve answered these questions, we can get down to the brass tax.

Grabbing a 1440p monitor is always something we’d recommend doing, as they’re capable of putting out an excellent image and support higher refresh rates than the PS5 currently does. This future proofs you for any updates that could come and upgrade the 120Hz limit.

It also means that you can hook up a PC and benefit from the higher refresh rates after you’re done playing God of War.

For a TV, we will almost always recommend the LG C1 or C2 line of TVs. These provide fantastic HDR, as well as 120Hz smooth gameplay. 4K at 120Hz is game-changing for everything, including things like the latest Dead Space.

