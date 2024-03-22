Save 23% on SteelSeries Nova 7 headset in Amazon deal

Amazon’s Spring Sale is offering the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 headset at 23% off, making it one of the best options available.

When it comes to gaming-focused audio hardware, SteelSeries knocks it out of the park with nearly everything it releases.

The Arctis Nova 7 headset is the company’s latest mid-range headset, offering multiple connection options and high quality audio in the process.

Amazon’s Spring Sale is offering the Nova 7 on sale yet again, with it marked down in price by 23%.

SteelSeries Nova 7 is one of the best headsets available

SteelSeries has knocked it out of the park with the Nova lineup of headsets, offering high-quality audio at varying price points and features.

The Nova 7 offers both 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth as well as wired through a 3.5mm headphone jack on the earcup — giving you endless ways to take advantage of the headset.

SteelSeries upgraded the ski-goggle style headband, which remains one of the most comfortable designs available. The Nova 7’s microphone can slide into the earcup as well, which is something we wish other headset designers would do.

The headset comes in both PlayStation and Xbox variants, and our in-house reviewer had nothing but praise for the Xbox variant.

Its entire experience is elevated on PC thanks to the SteelSeries GG app, which offers various equalizer options for both the speakers and microphone.

