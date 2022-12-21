DeepCool LT720 AIO CPU Cooler review: Perfect budget cooling

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

The DeepCool LT720 AIO CPU cooler brings an all-new pump design and fans to the company’s already high-quality line of products, but does it stand up to the test?

DeepCool has grown in popularity significantly over the last few years, bringing high-quality cooling options, cases, power supplies, and more to PC enthusiasts around the world.

DeepCool released the 240mm LT520 and 360mm LT720 AIO CPU coolers in late 2022, bringing their new Gen 4 water pump, FK120 PWM fans, and Infinity Mirror block design along with it.

We’ve got our hands on the $139 LT720, but is it worthy of putting into your PC build?

Key Specs

Dimensions 402 x 120 x 27 mm Pump speed 3100 RPM Weight 1856g Socket compatibility Intel: 2066/2011-v3/2011/1700/1200/1151/1150/1155 AMD: sTRX4/sTR4/AM5/AM4 Price $139.99

What comes in the box: 360mm radiator with CPU Block, 2x 120mm DeepCool FK120 fans, fan splitter, and socket mounts.

Design

DeepCool’s new LT720 is the best-looking 360mm AIO on the market right now, hands down. Its pleasantly lit Infinity Mirror design takes up just under half the space of the block cover, with gray plastic and a rather subtle DeepCool logo rounding out the design.

Underneath the cover, you’ll find DeepCool’s 4th generation CPU pump. With new flow channels and an optimized copper block paired with its 3100RPM three-phase motor, we saw a significant drop in temperature compared to the stock AMD air cooler.

Dexerto The Infinity Mirror pump cover hides unsightly screws and mounting brackets.

All of DeepCool’s AIOs come with a clip to keep the radiator hoses nice and neat as well, which helps keep a clean look inside of your pc.

The LT720’s 360mm radiator comes in at just 27mm thick, which is just the right for the Corsair 4000D, giving us just a few millimeters of space after attaching the three FK120 custom fans. The radiator is refillable by the end user as well, although you can void your warranty by doing so.

With the ability to spin up to 2250 RPM, we’ve found the FK120’s noise level to be equal to a soft whisper. We’ve found very little reason to keep the fans running at full speed in our setup, meaning our PC stayed quiet in the process. The lowest MSI Center allows us to tune the fans is roughly 500 RPM, with no option for a full stop to achieve definite silence.

Installation

Installing the DeepCool LT720 AIO Cooler is a breeze, and the company’s included instruction booklet helps make it easy for builders with all levels of knowledge.

The included FK120 fans are conveniently marked with an arrow on the outside, which makes it easy to make sure air is flowing properly through your case. We love when fan manufacturers do this, as it makes airflow easier to understand for many.

Mounting the fans on the radiator is a breeze, as making sure the cables are routed correctly is the hardest part of getting them installed.

Installing the block onto the CPU is super simple. After installing the standoffs with the stock AM4 mounting bracket, just screw the proper mounting brackets onto the pump. The pump comes with pre-applied thermal paste, so once you press it against the CPU and install the screws, you’re ready to put the decorative Infinity Mirror on.

Dexerto Clearance between the hoses and top-mounted fans in our case is rather slim.

Since the LT720 doesn’t directly communicate with the PC, no motherboard USB headers are used when wiring the AIO. The pump plugs into your motherboard’s pump_fan header, while the Infinity Mirror cover takes the closest 5v aRGB header.

For the fans, DeepCool provides a daisy chain adapter that allows you to connect all three FK120 fans to the CPU_Fan header on your motherboard.

DeepCool does recommend that the LT720 is installed with the tubes on the bottom, but the AIO will function just fine in other orientations.

The Infinity Mirror pump cover is designed with its intended orientation in mind, meaning it rotates along with the tubes in any other installation.

In order for the tubes to clear the top-mounted exhaust fans in our Corsair 4000D Airflow, we had to mount the block with the tubes on the right side. This put the silver half of the Infinity Mirror cover on the left side, meaning the DeepCool logo is laying on its side instead of upright as intended.

Performance

We tested the DeepCool LT720 with the Ryzen 5 5600x, and while it isn’t the hottest CPU on the market right now, it definitely needs something better than the stock Wraith Stealth Cooler.

Under idle with the stock cooler, we saw over 60c temps which quickly jumped to the high 70s and low 80s when running Aida64’s stability test. For anyone looking to get the most performance out of their CPUs, you’re going to need an aftermarket cooler.

We still expected relatively warm temps after installing the LT720 but were left rather surprised with how well it actually performed. Needless to say, the AIO can handle a CPU with just a 65W TDP just fine. Where you will see slightly higher temperatures than we got would be in the more power-hungry, current-gen CPUs. You should expect slightly warmer temps for those.

Stock Cooler DeepCool LT720 Idle Temps (Average) 64.5c 26.3c Idle Temps (Max) 69.1c 34.9c Aida64 Test Temps (Average) 77.5c 40.7c Aida64 Test Temps (Max) 83.1c 46.2c

The RGB on the DeepCool LT720 appears a bit muddied and not entirely true to color, but the quality mixed with the Infinity Mirror design is absolutely gorgeous.

DeepCool’s line of AIOs doesn’t have their own software to communicate with, so you’re free to use whatever software came with your motherboard. For our testing, it’s MSI Center that allows us to have full control over fan speeds.

MSI DeepCool doesn’t offer its own software, leaving you to use your motherboard software.

The company’s Gen 4 pump runs at 100% speed automatically and manages to stay whisper-silent at all times.

We do have to say, though, the FK120s are really loud at higher speeds but maintain near silence when running under normal operation. There are no 0RPM options for the LT720 fans, which is disappointing since other premium AIOs offer near-silent operation.

Should you buy it?

The DeepCool LT720 provides extremely high performance for the fraction of the cost of other big-name coolers coming in at $139.99 for the LT720 and $109.99 for its little brother, the LT520.

Installing the AIO was super easy to figure out, and will look gorgeous inside of any build. Not having to rely on special software to control the fans is a major plus in our eyes as well.

If you’re in the market for a new AIO, the LT series from DeepCool should definitely be at the top of your list.

