Save 20% on the SteelSeries Nova Pro Wireless in Amazon deal

If you’re in the market for a new gaming headset, Amazon has you covered with a stellar deal on the SteelSeries Nova Pro wireless.

SteelSeries has skyrocketed in popularity over the last few years, largely thanks to its Arctis lineup of headsets like the Arctis 7 and the new Nova series.

The top-model headset from the company at the moment is the Arctis Nova Pro, which we consider the best gaming headset to date.

Thanks to Amazon, you can now save a massive 20% off the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro headset.

Released back in 2022, The Nova Pro wireless is jam-packed with features that help make it the best gaming headset to date. The biggest of them all is the hot-swappable battery system that makes it so you never have to plug it in to charge.

The DAC features a slot that charges one of the two included batteries, so you never have to worry about making sure its charged or misplaced.

SteelSeries’ unique microphone design makes it stand out from the rest as well, as it slides into the earcup when not in use instead of making you detach it entirely.

It’s comfortable, too, as the Nova Pro features a revamped ski-goggle style headband that helps pad the top of your head during long gaming sessions.

The SteelSeries software offers more than a handful of audio adjustments as well, including equalizer adjustments, noise canceling, and more.

