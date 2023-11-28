Ayaneo’s Retro Mini PC blends retro aesthetics with portable power & it looks incredible

Featuring a classic retro design but modern internal components, the Ayaneo Retro Mini PC could be the perfect blend of old and new.

Since the launch of Valve’s Steam Deck, Ayaneo has emerged as an ambitious competitor in the field of handheld gaming devices such as the Ayaneo Kun. With the launch of the Ayaneo Retro Mini PC however, the company is set to expand in a slightly different direction.

Mini PCs have become increasingly popular, as the rise of work-from-home situations means that a small yet powerful PC is a welcome alternative to a large space-hogging PC tower.

Ayaneo has plans to further develop the Mini PC with the introduction of the Retro Mini PC, aiming to blend modern power and functionality with retro aesthetics.

Ayaneo takes design cues from the classic Apple Mac

The Ayaneo Retro Mini PC takes clear design cues from classic Apple machines such as the Macintosh 128K of 1984, and will also come with personalized magnetic decorative elements and personalized stickers.

Internally, it will be powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, the RAM is DDR4 and ranges from 8G up to 32G. Storage is provided by an M.2 SSD, and again, this varies in size depending on the option chosen, going from 256G up to 1TB.

Ayaneo

Though the device will come with a version of Windows 11 Home Edition, many users will no doubt prefer to use this retro-styled mini PC for tinkering and experimenting.

Similar to the use cases for a Raspberry Pi, the Ayaneo Retro Mini PC could offer great functionality as a retro gaming device, thanks to the range of port interface options. Or it could make a great media server or Linux device.

The Ayaneo Retro Mini PC has now launched on IndieGoGo, and those interested in grabbing one of these unique devices can pledge between $150 to $382 depending on options, though these are early bird prices that will increase as the campaign continues.

