Ayaneo unveils stunning Game Boy DMG & Micro-inspired retro handhelds

Ayaneo has even more premium handhelds in the works, with two new classic Game Boy-inspired designs to appeal to retro gaming fans.

The handheld gaming market has exploded in popularity since the release of Valve’s Steam Deck. Ayaneo quickly emerged as one of the companies determined to capitalize on the new trend. Sometimes it seems not a week goes by without Ayaneo revealing a new device.

Now the company has settled further into the retro nostalgia sector with the announcement of two new handhelds with designs based on the original Game Boy and Game Boy Micro.

The first device is listed as the Pocket DMG. There had previously been rumors about it, but now Ayaneo has revealed the device in full. The Pocket DMG has been designed as a ‘comprehensive tribute’ to the original Game Boy, as shared in a press release.

Ayaneo

The Pocket DMG will have an OLED screen with a resolution of 1240 x 1080. The handheld will also have a small analog stick and a touchpad. These features can be used in conjunction with new ‘Coastline’ shoulder buttons for the emulation of modern titles which require analog functionality.

The second device is the Ayaneo Pocket Micro. This device is a homage to the Game Boy Micro, one of the lesser-known members of the Game Boy line, but one of the most coveted by collectors. The Pocket Micro uses the same 3.5-inch display as the lower screen in the Ayaneo Flip DS. This display has a resolution of 960 x 640, four times higher than the screen used in a Game Boy Advance.

Ayaneo

The Pocket Micro has been shown in several colorways, including ones that reference the Nintendo Famicom and the NES. The Famicom Game Boy Micro is highly sought-after, and a reference to the rarity of that specific Game Boy Micro Model, which can cost around $280 on the aftermarket.

Lastly, the company is also introducing an external GPU dock named the AG01, with a spacefaring theme, alongside updates to the AM01, with new Ryzen 8000 processors and a slightly revamped design. Alongside this is also an update to the Air 1S, which is also getting a Ryzen 8000 upgrade, alongside a retro power bank, which evokes the design of the SNES. The company is setting up for a big 2024, with a renewed focus away from Steam Deck competitors.

