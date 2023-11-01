New Windows 11 update accidentally nerfs gaming performance

Windows 11 update KB5031455 seems to be causing issues for some gamers, refusing to install for some, and causing game crashes and performance issues for others.

Microsoft began its rollout of a new update on October 26. Update KB5031455 is an optional update for users running Windows 11 version 22H2, but some users have been reporting issues where the update fails to properly install, and those who have managed to get the update working have noticed problems with certain games crashing, or experiencing performance downgrades.

Microsoft

The latest update comes with Windows 11 Moment 4, which enables the Copilot AI features in regions where it is supported. Other features include preview support for start menu items and ungrouping for the taskbar. The update was additionally meant to fix certain Windows 11 bugs, including a memory leak issue.

Installation failure woes

Some users quickly discovered that the update was failing to install correctly, on the Windows Latest comment section that the installation for the update would “run and fail, then reboot and run and fail again.”. The failed install is said to take up a fair amount of time, particularly frustrating for those who rely on their PCs for work use.

Other users pointed out that the update stopped several games from working correctly, noting that games from the Epic Game Store, such as Fortnite and Horizon Zero Dawn were crashing on startup and refusing to load. Even key integrated Windows apps such as File Explorer are experiencing issues.

Reports of the issues have started to appear on Microsoft’s Feedback Hub, with one user reporting the following: “2023-10 Cumulative Update Preview for Windows 11 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5031455) fails to install with error 0x800f0984.”

This is far from the first time a Windows update has caused widespread problems, and users running into performance issues are advised to uninstall any updates causing these problems until a bug fix is issued.