Antec debuts handheld but it’s just a re-branded Ayaneo Slide

PC case maker Antec has partnered up with Ayaneo to release a gaming handheld powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor.

Since the release of the Steam Deck, almost every tech brand you can imagine has released a gaming handheld: from the Asus ROG Ally to the MSI Claw. There are even rumors of a proposed handheld created by Nvidia itself.



Antec, most recognizable for its PC cases, is next in line to try its hand at releasing a gaming handheld. Called the ‘Antec Core HS’, this handheld is set to be powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor and features a slide-out screen and mini-keyboard. If that sounds similar to the Ayaneo Slide, that’s because this handheld is, in short, just the Ayaneo Slide with a new name.

Article continues after ad

Fang Weijie/ec.ltn.com

As a result of a brand-new partnership between Antec and Ayaneo, the upcoming handheld features the same form factor as the Ayaneo Slide which was released on Indiegogo in November 2023. The images provided by the Chinese media website LTN reveal that the branding is the only difference between the handhelds, which has been changed to feature the ‘Antec’ name.

Article continues after ad

Neither company has shared the exact specifications of the Core HS, and how many different models will be available upon launch. However, if the innards closely resemble that of the Ayaneo Slide, we can speculate the Core HS could be powered by a Radeon 780M GPU. Just like the Ayaneo Slide, the Core HS could have multiple storage options at launch, ranging from 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB RAM variants supporting up to 4TB of storage.

Article continues after ad

According to LTN and Tom’s Hardware, the handheld will come equipped with Windows 11 and will begin shipping to European and American markets as soon as this June and July. This new AMD 7840U-powered handheld is expected to start from $600 up to $900, depending on the model.