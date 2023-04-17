Asus ROG Ally price rumor suggests it may match Valve’s Steam Deck

The Asus ROG Ally handheld will allegedly be priced at around $649-$700, and released sooner than you might think. The device might also completely “suffocate” other hardware in the segment, according to one industry pundit.

The Asus ROG Ally might have had the most unclear announcement video we’ve ever seen. After an official confirmation, Asus followed up that we could be seeing the device launch very soon. A recent video from handheld expert Cary Golomb further suggests that the Asus ROG Ally will entirely disrupt the Windows handheld industry, which comprises of companies like Ayaneo, GPD, and OneXPlayer.

Article continues after ad

This could be the edge that Asus could have on the industry as it stands, and while the company boasts incredible specifications for the device, they could also be a hindrance to other elements such as its battery life. Considering all of the power that Asus is packing into the handheld, the rumored pricing for the device could be less than initially thought.

Asus ROG Ally price will “suffocate” similar devices

Dexerto

Despite Golomb being skeptical of the device, the pricing of the handheld itself could be much lower than once thought, potentially starting at $649-$700, a similar price to Valve’s highest-end Steam Deck.

Article continues after ad

This will then force companies like Ayaneo to think outside of the box when it comes to the pricing of these devices. There is a gulf of difference between the startups creating PC handhelds, and an established brand like Asus which can afford to undercut its competition so aggressively.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It remains to be seen how Valve itself would respond to this news, as a Steam Deck 2 is not pipped for release on the horizon any time soon. However, Asus’ handheld is poised to be more powerful in just about every way possible. The handheld PC market is getting a little bit more exciting.

Article continues after ad

Companies like Razer and Logitech have already made cloud-based gaming handhelds, and we should hope to see more competition from larger manufacturers soon. Until then, we’re holding our breath for official performance numbers for the Asus ROG Ally.