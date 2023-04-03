Asus plans to launch worthy opponent to Valve’s Steam Deck

Asus officially revealed its handheld gaming device – ROG Ally. Initially, gamers believed the announcement was an April Fools’ joke before the company reaffirmed its existence.

For portable gaming consoles, the Nintendo Switch heavily leads the market. However, Valve introduced the Steam Deck for users to play various Microsoft Windows titles. The console comes in three models with various internal storage options at different price points.

While several devices are a great alternative to the Steam Deck, the available choices are slim. With Asus’s ROG Ally’s upcoming release, the device might prove a formidable competitor to Valve’s handheld gaming PC.

Article continues after ad

How does the Asus ROG Ally compare to the Steam Deck?

Valve/FromSoft The Steam Deck can play a huge amount of popular games.

ROG North America officially confirmed the validity of ROG Ally’s impending launch on Twitter after many thought it was an April Fools’ Day joke. In the replies, ROG North America linked to a Best Buy page where gamers can enter their email address to sign up for pre-order information.

While details about ROG Ally’s specs remain scarce, Asus claimed the device has “the fastest AMD APU yet,” roughly twice as powerful as the Steam Deck. Regarding other improvements, the ROG Ally has a 7-inch display with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Article continues after ad

However, Asus didn’t disclose the ROG Ally’s battery life and expected price tag. On the other hand, the Steam Deck’s 40Wh battery grants players 2 to 8 hours of playtime based on graphics settings.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Asus also didn’t share how much the handheld PC would cost. Although some people expect the ROG Ally would be around $1000. With the Steam Deck’s price range, Valve could make up for the losses with its software sales.

Article continues after ad

Despite the popularity of the current Steam Deck, rumors have circulated surrounding a follow-up device. Here’s all our supporting speculation on a potential Steam Deck 2 regarding price and specs.