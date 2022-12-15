Steam Deck rival OneXPlayer 2 price revealed, and it’s cheaper than we thought

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

The OneXPlayer 2 begins its launch campaign on Indiegogo on December 18, with an incredibly competitive price point of just $899.

We previously reported on the launch of the OneXPlayer 2, a Steam Deck competitor with Switch-like detachable joycons, in addition to a large 8.4-inch screen. The device will be powered with the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor. The chip also houses powerful RDNA 2-based Radeon 680M graphics. This will allow the OneXPlayer 2 to exceed the performance of Valve’s popular Steam Deck in some workloads.

The device also seeks to undercut the Ayaneo 2, a very similar device, which does not have detachable joysticks.

The IPS display will also give you great viewing angles, and the screen also comes fully equipped with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1600. While you might not want to run games at that resolution, you’ll have an incredibly crisp experience with it regardless.

Article continues after ad

It’s technically a tablet with rails, so you could potentially also take it out and about and use it to take notes, and much more, too. Since it runs Windows, you should expect a fully-fledged PC inside this incredibly compact form factor.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

OneXPlayer

The OneXPlayer 2 will begin its launch process on IndieGoGo on December 18 at 4PM PDT. Though, you will have to wait until around March or April until the device actually ships. Since OneXPlayer has a great track record, we’re not too worried about them missing this date, either.

OneXPlayer 2 specs

OneXPlayer

CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800U GPU Radeon 680M RAM 16GB / 32GB Storage 512 GB / 1TB / 2TB Screen size 8.4-inches Resolution 2560 x 1600 Battery 65.5Wh Speakers Harman Kardon certified Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wifi 6 Features Kickstand, Detachable controllers, quick charging, expandable storage

OneXPlayer 2 price

The OneXPlayer 2 will be available on Indiegogo starting at just $899. This undercuts competitors like Ayaneo. This is clearly an aggressive price point in order to draw in more customers away from the readily available, Valve-subsidized Steam Deck. However, this is a very different device that’s capable of much more than similar competitors.