iPad 10th gen Black Friday deal crashes price to the lowest we’ve ever seen

Amazon is offering a $100 discount on the 10th generation Apple A14-powered iPad, bringing it to its lowest price to date.

Black Friday is in full swing, and discounts are raining down on your favorite Apple products. There’s a jaw-dropping deal on the M1 Max MacBook, which slashes the price by $2100. But if you’d rather buy an iPad, this 10th gen iPad deal on Amazon is worth checking out. The retailer is selling the tablet with a neat $100 discount, marking the steepest discount ever.

Launched in 2022, the iPad comes powered by the Apple A14 bionic chip. It features a massive Liquid Retina display for watching content and is fueled by a large battery. The slate supports a stylus so you can use it for notetaking or drawing stuff. The iPad is a solid value with the Amazon discount.

10th gen iPad is a steal at this price

Amazon is selling the 10th gen iPad with 64GB RAM and Wi-Fi connectivity. There’s a 17% discount on the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant as well. You can get the iPad in four color options— Blue, Pink, Yellow, and Silver color options.

The iPad brings a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina IPD LCD display and offers a 1640 x 2360 pixels resolution. The display is sufficiently bright outdoors. Apple packs a 7606 mAh battery on the slate, making it good enough to last a full day.

It runs iPadOS 16.1 out of the box but you can also upgrade it to the latest iPadOS 17.1.1. The 10th gen iPad features a 12MP on both front and back.

If you’re on the lookout for a more latest iPad, the M1-powered iPad Air is currently available on Amazon with a sweet discount.

