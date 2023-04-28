AMD Ryzen 8000 “Granite Ridge” slated for late 2024 release

AMD has laid out the roadmap for their next generation of chips Ryzen 8000, which has been rumored to release in late 2024.

A new report from DigiTimes, a Chinese tech outlet, has revealed that AMD plans to release its next chips dubbed “Granite Ridge” in late 2024. AMD’s plans now differ from what was originally expected, as the move to a three-nanometer process has been put on hold.

Granite Ridge, alongside the Threadripper CPU release dubbed “Shimada Peak”, will launch in both 2024 and 2025, but won’t be using the new fabrication process that condenses the size of the chips to 3nm. The smaller that CPUs can get, the more can be crammed onto the overall chip resulting in greater power and efficiency gains.

It should also be noted that the Granite Ridge CPUs will be the first Zen 5 CPUs, an architecture upgrade over the recently released Zen 4 CPUs in the 7000 series.

Granite Ridge will be built on the 4nm process, but could potentially end up at 6nm depending on production.

The fabrication is done at TSCM facilities, which according to DigiTimes have been hit with an unprecedented issue. With sales slumping in tech due to the ongoing worldwide economic climate, major companies that are using their facilities have slowed down on development.

AMD’s move to 3nm delayed – along with everyone else

This delay includes Apple, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Nvidia. It was expected that these companies would have finalized plans for moving to the smaller process with TSCM, but will now remain on 4nm and above for another year.

AMD’s next product to get shifted to the much smaller 3nm process will be its server CPUs, EPYC, in 2025. This matches up with Nvidia’s estimated move as well for GPUs.

DigiTimes also reports that this delay will also push back Zen 6 advancements considerably to 2026 or later. This is because AMD intends to produce these chips on a 2nm process.