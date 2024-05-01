AMD confirms Zen 5 CPUs are coming in 2024 but it’s not all good news

An AMD earnings call confirms a few details about Zen 5 CPUs, including when we can expect to see them appearing in new products.

Company earnings calls are not the most exciting events, but careful analysis can reveal some useful nuggets of information. The CEO of AMD, Dr Lisa Su spoke at length about AMD’s strategy for the upcoming Zen 5 CPUs. Though much of the meeting was devoted to the ‘Turin’ Data Centre CPUs, there were also some interesting points mentioned regarding the ‘Strix’ consumer chips.

According to a report via WCCFTech, AMD is planning to position its Ryzen Strix APUs as one of the most important products for the company in the consumer market. AMD is aiming to target the premium market with products such as the Zen 5 CPU and RDNA 3+ GPUs.

AMD intends to offer the Ryzen Strix APUs in two types. One of these will use a higher-end chiplet architecture, while the more budget version will use the standard monolithic die. The latter will focus on thin and light platforms, such as handheld gaming devices, while still delivering improved performance.

AMD

The high-end chiplet models are planned for the enthusiast segment. Based on statements made by Dr Su during the earnings call, this could mean the higher-end APUs are intended for use in gaming laptops.

It was also confirmed that the Ryzen Strix APUs are scheduled to launch in the second half of 2024.

The gaming focused side of AMD has not done so well. According to their Q1 2024 financial results, the segment of the business has declined by 48% year-over-year, which is down to lower AMD Radeon GPU sales, with the launch of the Radeon 7600 XT and Radeon RX 7900 GRE graphics cards failing to find much traction in global markets (and backed up by Steam Hardware Survey details). The earnings call stated that the company expected Q2 earnings to also take a hit in this sector.

Further announcements from AMD are expected at Computex 2024 in June. AMD has planned a keynote at the event, and the official reveal of the Ryzen 9000 Desktop CPUs is anticipated to be the highlight.

