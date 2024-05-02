Tech

AMD’s next-gen RDNA 4 GPUs poised for big ray tracing upgrade

Rebecca Hills-Duty
Close-up of the AMD Radeon logo on a PCB.

AMD’s line of Radeon graphics cards has consistently lagged behind Nvidia in ray tracing performance. But, according to a new leak, that might be about to change.

Though many consumers are excited about the potential for AMD’s line of RDNA 4 graphics cards, the company has remained cagey about exactly what we can expect when the next generation of GPUs finally rolls out.

A new leak suggests that PC builders may have good reason to be excited, as AMD might finally be closing the gap with Nvidia when it comes to performance in ray tracing workloads.

Though AMD has produced capable Radeon graphics cards in the current generation, Nvidia has largely been dominant thanks to its suite of software tools like DLSS and Reflex, alongside its superior ray tracing performance. According to reliable AMD leaker Kepler_L2, that could be changing with the new RDNA 4 architecture.

Some users were somewhat disappointed when RDNA 3 proved to only be an iterative improvement on RDNA 2, but that appears not to be the case for RDNA 4. According to Kepler_L2, RDNA 4 will feature an entirely different block for Ray Tracing.

AMD RX 7600AMD

Posting on Twitter/X, Kepler teased followers by posting the enigmatic phrase “RT looks brand new”. When another user on the platform queried what they meant, Kepler replied by saying that RDNA 4 “Looked totally different.” to RDNA 3.

This has positive implications for the ray tracing performance of future Radeon GPUs, as well as AMD APUs for handheld devices and laptops. Rumour also has it that the PlayStation 5 Pro will use RDNA 4 ray tracing acceleration.

As usual, since this information is based solely on rumors and leaks, it should be taken with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made.

Related Topics

amdGraphics Cards

About The Author

Rebecca Hills-Duty

Rebecca is a Tech Writer at Dexerto, specializing in PC components, VR, AMD, Nvidia and Intel. She has previously written for UploadVR and The Escapist, hosts a weekly show on RadioSEGA and has an obsession with retro gaming. Get in touch at rebecca.hillsduty@dexerto.com

keep reading
Product images of the ASL x Supermocat RTX 4060 limited edition GPU.
Tech
Nvidia RTX 4060 gets cat-themed makeover & it’s adorable
Rosalie Newcombe
RDNA 3 Lisa Su
Tech
AMD confirms Zen 5 CPUs are coming in 2024 but it’s not all good news
Rebecca Hills-Duty
Tech
Every Asus AM5 motherboard to get Zen 5 support & it’s perfect for upgrades
Rebecca Hills-Duty
Zen 5 AMD Granite Slate
Tech
AMD Zen 5: Everything we know so far
Rebecca Hills-Duty
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech