AMD’s next-gen Zen 5 CPUs could be released sooner than initially thought

AMD’s Zen 4 CPUs have barely made a dent in the market, and after debuting its Zen 4 3D chips just a few weeks ago, it seems like Team Red is making moves to release its Zen 5 CPUs in the latter half of 2023.

AMD’s Zen 4 chips were, well, a bit of a disappointment when compared to Intel’s Raptor Lake CPUs, which were included in our fastest esports gaming PC setup. It felt like AMD, starting from scratch with the AM5 socket was just left behind when it came to the price-to-performance sweet spot. Even after AMD’s powerful Ryzen 7000X3D chips were released, there’s still clear room for maturation on the AM5 platform.

But, it seems like the company might not have to fret for much longer. In a press release, Gigabyte has revealed that AMD’s next-gen AM5 platform will arrive “later this year”.

The press release was focused on 1U server chips that slot into the AM5 socket, so it’s incredibly unlikely that the products they were talking about were not desktop SKUs. Initially, Zen 5 was pipped to be released in 2024, according to AMD.

However, if this statement from Gigabyte is true, then we could be seeing new CPUs from AMD earlier than expected. Gigabyte also explicitly states that the CPUs are the successors of the Ryzen 7000 series. AMD has previously stated that Zen 5 is built around “Enhanced performance and efficiency” including “Integrated AI and Machine Learning optimizations.”

When is AMD Zen 5 coming out?

According to Gigabyte, AMD’s AM5 CPUs will be released in 2023. It’s likely that the company will release them in the Fall, as their previous launches have done so. You should also expect brand-new motherboard chipsets to be released alongside it. Though, if AM5 is anything like AM4 before it, existing motherboards may also be compatible, depending on the caliber of the chipset.