AMD Ryzen Strix Point APUs spotted in new Asus gaming laptops

AMD’s Ryzen ‘Strix Point’ APUs are now being rolled out in laptops, according to a listing by a South African retailer.

AMD has been dominating the market when it comes to APU chips for portable devices such as the Steam Deck. It has long been rumored that the company was planning to broaden the use of these chips by introducing them into other devices. A listing by one South African retailer confirms that this is the case as the AMD Ryzen Strix Point APUs are appearing in Asus ROG gaming laptops.

Asus is preparing a wide range of laptops that will utilize AMD’s next-generation APUs, the Ryzen ‘Strix Point’ series. The leak indicates that new Asus models that have a W in the model number will be powered by Strix Point.

This information has seemingly been confirmed by a listing made by South African retailer Onlinetechsa. This outlet lists the next-generation Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop, which has the model number “GA605WI-O93210G0W” which according to a WCCFTech report, would indicate the presence of a Strix Point chip.

AMD

The Asus ROG Zephyrus laptop specified in the listing is a high-end device, which features a 16” OLED display. Other specifications in the listing include up to twelve Zen 5 cores, which would equate to 24 threads and 24 MB of L3 cache.

Other specs include 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. The price is listed as 69,100 South African Rand. This equates to roughly $3700, though this is not thought to be the final price.

The laptop is not the only upcoming device said to be making use of AMD’s APUs. According to a leaked plan ahead of Computex, Asus is planning a product refresh for the Asus ROG Ally. This may not be the rumored Ally 2, but instead an updated version of the original, which will be powered by the Ryzen Z1 APU. In addition, the device may have resolved the SD card issues, and may even have a larger battery.