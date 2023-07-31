8BitDo launches NES-style keyboard with two fat A & B buttons

8BitDo has come out with its first keyboard and launched an NES-themed device that comes with two massive buttons for emulation.

Controller maker 8BitDo has a huge repertoire of controllers for sale. The Ultimate is one of our favorite controllers to use with the Steam Deck and Switch. However, the latest addition to their hardware roster is a TKL keyboard that comes with two big buttons themed around the original Nintendo Entertainment System.

The NES-themed keyboard is 8BitDo’s first keyboard and is available for purchase at $100. It comes in two colors, the “N Edition” and “Fami Edition,” themed around seminal consoles. Between the CTRL and ALT buttons are big A and B buttons, but the coolest feature is what it comes with.

Article continues after ad

Inside, the switches are Kailh Box Switch V2 White, providing a little more stability for typing. We saw similar switches in the 3inus keyboard, and they worked great.

Two massive buttons included with the 8BitDo controller

8BitDo is bundling in two fat buttons with the device, bringing the NES’ classic controller further to life. They connect over a 3.5mm jack, making them fairly unique in that they could be repurposed for use with the upcoming PS5 Access Controller and Xbox Adaptive Controller.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Inside are Gateron green switches, providing a decent click, and the keyboard can support up to three more. These are sold separately for $19.99.

Article continues after ad

8BitDo is claiming a 200-hour battery life, on a 2000 mAh battery, as well. Whether this is true or not, has yet to be seen.

The company has been at the forefront of bringing Nintendo-themed or focused devices to the market, but isn’t the first to make a Nintendo-adjacent keyboard. Megalodon launched a Switch-themed keyboard earlier this year. It’s also not the first Nintendo keyboard to exist either, as a Gamecube controller was made that had a full-length keyboard in between.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.