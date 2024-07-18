CRKD Neo S review: Nostaglia-fuelled greatness

The CRKD Neo S is the company’s second Nintendo Switch controller, offering a unique design and wonderful hardware for a reasonable price.

CRKD emerged back in 2023 with the Nitro Deck controller dock for the Nintendo Switch, which quickly took over as one of the most popular controllers for the console.

CRKD took the same hardware features that fans love with the Nitro Deck, and turned it into a standalone controller with the NES-inspired NEO S which was released in April 2024.

I was initially worried about its comfort due to the rectangular shape, but after having used it for weeks, the CRKD NEO S is going to be my go-to controller for the foreseeable future.

Key Specs

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB-C

Weight: 272g

Compatibility: Switch, PC, Mobile

Features: Hall Effect joysticks and triggers, swappable joystick tops, back buttons, turbo mode, rumble and trigger sensitivity adjustments

Price: $49.99

Pros Cons Lightweight Cumbersome device switching Comfortable No mobile phone clip Unique design

Design

CRKD’s design for the NEO S is reminiscent of the old, rectangular controllers that came with the original Nintendo Entertainment System back in 1986.

They’ve made it a fair bit more comfortable, though, with a bigger overall size and sculpted grips on both sides. I initially thought it was going to be hard to hold, but the way CRKD designed the grips makes your hands fall into a near-perfect grip.

Dexerto

Just like the original Nitro Deck, CRKD released the NEO S with a handful of unique designs including the wonderful clear transparent model which I’ve been mainly using throughout my testing.

They also sent over a nostalgic Famicom-inspired design as well as a gorgeous Cherry Blossom option created by in-house designer PopeArt.

CRKD regularly stands out from other controller companies with gorgeous design options, everything they’ve released so far has been paired with just as great hardware.

Features

To accompany the great design, CRKD packed the NEO S with features that will make any keen-eyed controller enthusiast appreciate.

The biggest of which is the use of Hall Effect sensors in both of the joysticks. Unlike potentiometer joysticks that use a physical contact point that quickly wears down to denote the location of the stick, Hall Effect sensors use magnets that almost entirely get rid of the chance of stick drift.

CRKD used them in the triggers as well, giving Neo S the ability to offer adjustable actuation points through software.

Dexerto

Speaking of adjustments, you can also adjust the rumble strength and joystick dead zone through software, giving you plenty of ways to customize the controller to your liking.

There are options to rebind every button on the controller inside too, but you can also simply use the rear program button to change the assignment of the back buttons.

CRKD placed a headphone jack and pogo pins at the bottom of the NEO S, but as of the time of writing, no accessories exist that make use of the pins. I’d love to see a matching charging dock in the future.

You can switch between Bluetooth and XInput connections without having to reconnect your controller each time, but the method is a bit cumbersome. To do so, you must turn the NEO S completely off and hold down a specific button combo for each method.

Using different button combinations for connection options allows for fewer buttons on the controller, but I would much rather see a small button on the top like Microsoft has on its Xbox controllers.

Gaming performance

Using the NEO S is great, and I tested it while mainly playing Pokemon Scarlet and Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on the Switch.

Button presses registered without issues, and there wasn’t any noticeable lag seen while in fast-paced battles in TOTK.

I was hesitant about how comfortable the controller would be during long play sessions, but I didn’t feel any discomfort while playing three to four hours at a time.

CRKD has marketed the NEO S as a controller for Android and iOS, and it works great. However, there’s currently no way to clip your phone to the controller. Due to its unique rectangle shape, it’s unlikely users will be able to find a currently available option that fits.

Until then, it’s far from an ideal option for gaming on the go.

Dexerto

Our Verdict – 4/5

CRKD has shown off its hardware design talents with the NEO S, offering wonderful designs with fantastic hardware at a reasonable price point.

It’s not without its faults, however. A lack of a mobile controller clip is rather disappointing, and the method to switch between your connected devices is quite cumbersome.

Should you buy it?

If you’re looking for a compact but comfortable controller to use on either the Switch or PC, the CRKD CRKD NEO S is a great option.

For those who aren’t sure about the shape, check out the 8BitDo Ultimate or GameSir Nova Lite controllers as viable alternatives.

