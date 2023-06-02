You can make N64 controllers wireless with an 8BitDo mod

8BitDo, the makers of controllers for almost every console and PC, has a unique offering currently available that’ll turn your N64 controller into a modern powerhouse.

The Nintendo 64 has a divisive controller, even all these years later. However, it hasn’t stopped Nintendo from selling out the updated version compatible with the Switch. The only problem with this is that it doesn’t come in stock all that often, leaving a lot of people out in the cold.

However, if you still have your own N64 controller and don’t mind sacrificing it for the greater good, 8BitDo has a new solution. It’s currently a limited one, with roughly 530 units available as of writing, but the kit will turn your old N64 controller into a wireless one.

It’ll cost you $39.99 for the full kit, which comes with Hall-effect sticks and the rumble pack.

This means, of course, cracking it open and replacing the guts with a new mainboard and optional Hall-effect sticks.

The Hall-effect sticks are marvelous on the Ultimate Controller, and provide additional protection against dreaded drift. Magnets keep the stick in line and provide more accurate readings when used.

8BitDo release wireless N64 controller mods and tutorial

8BitDo has provided a full video tutorial on how to do it, and compared to things like the Steam Deck SSD replacement, or even building a PC, it seems fairly simple.

The main issue is that it’s going to be a limited edition release as of right now. We’re unsure if 8BitDo will resupply this at the end of the sale period. Though, with the full marketing push behind it and a featured spot on the website, we suspect that the mod would come back into stock in the near future.

It is, however, not the only way to bring your old hardware to a newer system. Mayflash, a peripheral adapter company already has an N64 to USB device available and works great on PC and systems like the Steam Deck, as well as with the Switch.

