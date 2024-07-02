8BitDo mechanical keyboard is more than just a slice of nostalgia

Wearing its nostalgic credentials on its sleeve is 8BitDo’s entry into the mechanical keyboard space. Can it make the cut in a competitive market?

When I was six years old, I was offered a choice. I could have a proper bike or a games console for Christmas. I picked the games console. So that year I got a shiny Nintendo Entertainment System under the Christmas tree.

This decision has arguably altered the entire course of my life. This memory was returned to me with sudden and powerful force when I opened the box for 8BitDo’s mechanical keyboard and got a look at the NES styling.

Key specs

Switch type : Kailh Box White (Clicky)

: Kailh Box White (Clicky) Keycaps : Dye-sublimitation PBT

: Dye-sublimitation PBT Connectivity : Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz Wireless, USB Wired

: Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz Wireless, USB Wired Form Factor : Tenkeyless

: Tenkeyless Lighting : None

: None Features : Dedicated shortcut keys, programmable keys, volume knob, included dedicated Macro buttons

: Dedicated shortcut keys, programmable keys, volume knob, included dedicated Macro buttons Price: $100

Pros Cons Inexpensive Plastic construction makes it feel cheap Great aesthetics Loud switches Macro buttons are great



Design

8Bitdo has become a trusted name in the field of retro-inspired controllers. Even the company’s original devices, such as the Ultimate controller, get our pick as the best PC gaming controller. Just like its controllers, the 8BitDo mechanical keyboards lean into the retro aesthetic.

The keyboards come in three styles. We got one inspired by the classic NES for review. There’s also a version that is patterned after the Japanese Famicom and a more recent addition that resembles the Commodore 64.

The device uses a palette of grey, black, and red to properly replicate the look and feel of the NES. They absolutely nailed the aesthetic, from the little red power LED to the fake cooling vent across the top. It is truly a beauty, particularly if you are a retro fan like me. The looks of this device are a significant part of its appeal.

Despite the plastic chassis, it feels like a solid, substantial unit. It isn’t as premium as the Razer Blackwidow V4 or Corsair K65, but it doesn’t feel cheap either. It is a tenkeyless keyboard though, so if you need a numpad for whatever reason then you’re out of luck.

The layout is fairly easy to get used to. The placement of the direction keys and navigation keys, such as Insert and Print Screen, are off to one side in their own little area. This also calls to mind vintage keyboards of old as another nice retro touch.

Features

The keyboard uses Clicky Kailh Box White switches. Combined with the plastic chassis they produce a hollow-sounding and quite loud click when in use. It’s not quite ‘sounds like an old typewriter’ level, but it’s getting there.

The sound level isn’t going to suit everyone, but I found myself getting used to it fairly quickly. If the switch noise is not your preference, then they are hot-swappable to make it easy to use whichever switch type you prefer.

After using the keyboard for a few weeks, I found myself growing very fond of it. It is loud, but the keys are responsive, with no dropped keystrokes to speak of. The size and layout are also comfortable and easy to get used to.

The only real problem was the lack of backlight. It can get quite dark at my corner desk, so I had to hunt for certain buttons until I learned the layout properly.

One of the most unique selling points for the Retro Mechanical Keyboard is the Super Buttons. These are archetypal Big Red Threatening Buttons that have appeared in all the advertising for this keyboard. Two are included in the box, which is connected via a 3.5mm jack. There are four jack ports on the keyboard, but up to eight can be supported.

The massive buttons are also very clicky, and pressing them is very satisfying. As for their actual function, well, this basically boils down to ‘whatever you want’. They can be set up as Macro buttons for an MMO like Final Fantasy XIV, or calling in stratagems in Helldivers 2. Alternatively, they can be set up as Stream controls.

If the Super buttons are a bit much for you, the Nintendo-esque B and A buttons on the keyboard itself can be used in the same way.

The battery life is impressive. Using the 2.4GHz dongle, I used it for weeks without it needing to be charged. The lack of backlit keys might be a little frustrating, but it certainly saves on battery power.

Gaming performance

This keyboard is not specifically set up to be a gaming keyboard as such. It doesn’t have the premium features boasted by more expensive dedicated gaming keyboards, like rapid trigger or Hall Effect switches.

Despite this, it performs decently in gaming scenarios. It isn’t as lightning-quick or smooth as something like my Higround Dreamcast Edition or Corsair K65, but it gets the job done.

Software

The Super buttons and Macro keys are actually incredibly useful if you take the time to set them up properly. For this though, you need to use 8Bitdo’s Ultimate software. This allows for extensive customization, but the team has not yet had time to fully work out all the minor bugs for the keyboard functionality.

Setting up keyboard Macros takes longer than it should, as the software sometimes seems to hang and do nothing. The result has a ‘Just out of Beta’ feel, even though the software itself has been around for a while. It is also very bare bones. While this does mean an absence of gimmicks and bloat, it also leaves you at a bit of a loss as to what the software can really do.

It is a huge shame that the Retro Mechanical Keyboard isn’t PlayStation 5 compatible as well, as using this keyboard for Final Fantasy XIV on PS5 would be lovely.

Typing performance

It is loud. This is not a keyboard you would want to use in a crowded open-plan office, as you would rapidly get on everyone’s nerves.

Even so, it is surprisingly satisfying to type on. The keycaps feel solid and pleasant under your fingers. There are not any dropped keystrokes or ghosting to be found.

After getting used to the layout, it is extremely nice to use for productivity tasks. The keys and switches feel nice to use and once you are in a rhythm it turns into a nice experience.

Should you buy it?

It doesn’t do anything world-changing, but it is still a mechanical keyboard. This puts it on a higher tier than many generic keyboards you find in shops. It is also relatively inexpensive at only $100 for a mechanical keyboard.

It isn’t particularly fancy, and its plastic construction makes it more fragile than many other devices and it lacks some features – like a backlight – that many would consider essential. The fact that it is loud as hell might also put some people off.

Let’s be honest, though. The real draw is the aesthetics. If the 80s were your era, then this keyboard is sure to elicit all sorts of warm and fuzzy feelings of nostalgia.

The Verdict – 3/5

It isn’t a premium keyboard. It doesn’t do any fancy magic tricks. It isn’t designed for gaming performance.

It is, however, a gorgeous-looking mechanical keyboard with a retro style that pleases the eye and hand.

If you love the vintage game aesthetic and want an entry-level mechanical keyboard for a reasonable price, you could certainly do worse.