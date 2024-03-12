Is Stellar Blade a Soulslike game?

Stellar Blade is a brand-new title that is set for release in April 2024 – but is it a Soulslike? Here’s all you need to know about whether Stellar Blade is Soulslike or not.

Stellar Blade is a unique game that’s set for release on the PlayStation 5. The title revolves around the character known as EVE who is tasked with reclaiming Earth from Naytiba. In this game, you will come across brilliant combat, amazing character design, breathtaking worlds, and challenging bosses.

The combat looks pretty thrilling and flashy and is one of the key areas of focus for many excited fans. As such, a lot of players are already asking whether it is a Soulslike game or not.

Here is what we know so far about Stellar Blade’s status as a Soulslike game.

SHIFT UP Stellar Blade will not be a 100% Soulslike game

Will Stellar Blade be a Soulslike game?

No, Stellar Blade will not be a pure Soulslike game. However, it will feature elements from various games in the genre. This was confirmed by the developers in an interview with JulianChieze.

According to the developers, Stellar Blade will feature Difficulty settings and its combat will be a mix of Nier Automata and Sekiro. The presence of a difficulty slider means the game will feature modes that will be intended for players who just want to enjoy the story.

Nier Automata has a hack-and-slash type of combat and Sekiro has a parry-oriented style. Based on the statement, you should be able to do both, which will make Stellar Blade’s combat relatively unique. Even then, if there is a player who has never tried a Soulslike, they should be able to lower the difficulty settings and clear the game with ease.

Apart from that, the title will feature multiple bosses to tackle while you play the story of Stellar Blade. The website suggests that these bosses will test both the brain and the brawn of the players, which means there might be a focus on mechanics and DPS windows. This will make the combat quite engaging, though it is mostly speculation right now.

This is all we know so far about Stellar Blade’s Soulslike elements, but we will update this article with further information once it becomes available.

