How to change Nano suits in Stellar Blade

Are you looking to change Eve’s appearance in Stellar Blade? You can do that by changing her Nano suit, which is quite easy and offers quite a few options.

The Stellar Blade Demo which was released on March 29, 2024, provided a look into the cosmetic customizations for Eve. These include changes to the Nano suit for her entire body, earrings for her ears, and glasses for her eyes. The Nano suit is the term for Eve’s outfits in Stellar Blade.

If you only played some of the demo, you would not get many options. However, upon finishing the demo, a special Boss Challenge Mode unlocks where you get to see four different Nano suits that will be available on launch.

Here is how you can switch between the Nano suits in Stellar Blade.

You can change Eve's Nano suits in Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade: How to change Eve’s Nano suit

If you want to change Eve’s Nano suit, you will need to press the Menu Button on your PlayStation 5 controller. This button can be found towards the right side, between the Touch Pad and your regular buttons.

Once you open the menu, the first option you will be presented with is “Equipment“. In the Equipment tab, you can change Eve’s gear, Exospine, and Exterior. Use your left analog stick to hover on Exterior and press “X” on the first box.

This will show you all the available Nano suits. If you check this option in the Boss Challenge Mode, the Nano suits you will get to choose from are Wasteland Adventurer, Planet Diving Suit (7th), Planet Diving Suit (2nd), and Racer’s High.

However, in the base version of the demo, you only get access to the default Body Suit and Planet Diving Suit (7th). It is vital to mention here that as of the demo, the Nano suit only changes Eve’s appearance as it is an outfit and does not offer any advantage in battle.

It is unclear how to unlock these as of yet. However, we will update this section with more information once the game officially launches on April 26, 2024.

