Starfield players think they’ve found “best-designed” quest

One Starfield player strongly felt that the “Entangled” was the best questline in the game, and the majority of the Starfield community agreed that it might be the “best-designed” quest.

Starfield launched to massive success and hype, with Bethesda partnering up with brands like AMD as they tried to get their new Space exploration game to reach as large an audience as possible.

Once the game hit store shelves and the Steam store, players flooded into the open-world experience, hoping the game would deliver as a space version of the beloved Skyrim adventure.

Article continues after ad

One part of Skyrim that was loved by players was the iconic questlines, and they hoped that Starfield would have some just as memorable storylines.

Article continues after ad

While some players were disappointed by the “stupidest” quests in the game, others felt the game did have some seriously awesome quests, like “Entangled.”

Bethesda

Starfield players loved the design of the Entangled questline

One Starfield player loved the “Entangled” quest so much that they shared praise of it on social media, claiming it to be one of the best quests.

Article continues after ad

“Entangled is the best-designed quest in Starfield,” they said.

Players couldn’t agree more with the original poster.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I loved it,” one agreed, feeling that the quest was a highlight in Starfield’s storyline. “One of the only times I was surprised and uncertain during a Starfield quest. The first time I jumped timelines I had no idea what was happening or what would happen, and that was very refreshing.”

Article continues after ad

For other players, the unpredictability and surprise of the quest were genuinely shocking.

Article continues after ad

“The design and execution is wild on this quest,” one fan said. “I liked it too, it was great!” another agreed.

But, as with most aspects of video games, the feelings towards the “Entangled” quest weren’t unanimous. Some felt that the quest was trying to reference or be similar to Valve’s release, Half-Life, too much.

“I actually hate this quest so much. It’s like the poor man’s version of Portal or Half-life. There is a lack of intuition to the portals and where they are placed,” one person complained, and they weren’t the only player who didn’t like “Entangled”.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“This was my least favorite part of the game,” one person went so far as to say. “When I finished it I said f**k this place and all these people and just saved the one dude instead.”

Still, despite the players being surrounded by some controversy and negative reviews, Starfield is a great offering in the Space exploration niche. If you need any help or tips when it comes to having the best experience when playing the game, visit our Ultimate Starfield Guide.