Skyrim player finally completes quest to kill everything in the game

One exceptionally dedicated Elder Scrolls player has finally completed an epic and somewhat morbid quest to kill everything they can in the game.

When Skyrim came out back in 2011, few could have predicted its longevity. Though the continued release of different versions of the game and adaptations for new platforms undoubtedly helped, there is something about the world Bethesda created that keeps people coming back.

As such, players have continually found more weird and wonderful ways to make each fresh run through the game an exciting experience. Some turn to mods, while others assign more arbitrary challenges and rulesets, they must stick to throughout.

Now, one player has shared how they have managed to complete one such challenge to the detriment of the entire population of Skyrim.

Dedicated adventurer kills every possible living thing in Skyrim

In a post on Reddit, the player shared how they had managed to kill every person, animal, ghost, vampire and monster in the game.

This amounts to an absolutely crazy number of kills, including 3310 people, 693 animals, 947 undead, 98 automatons and 401 creatures, not to mention over 50 Daedra. This had precisely the effect that anyone would expect, with the player accruing over 250,000 gold in bounties. Not that there is anyone left to collect them.

The only entities who survived the massacre are the ones that the game won’t let the player kill because they are considered essential. The community was suitably impressed, with one saying: “Congratulations! You are the true world-eater!”

Another added that they would have liked the player to have been able to go even further if only the developer had made everyone killable: “I know it’s the Bethesda way and whatever, but I hate how some NPCs are just immortal. That’s just lazy.”

With so many still playing Bethesda’s flagship fantasy RPG, the community will likely continue to astound by its ingenuity. At least until they get their hands on Elder Scrolls VI.