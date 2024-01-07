Starfield players claim this NPC would be better as a cat

Starfield players claim this NPC would be better as a catBethesda
Starfield players complained about how NPC Cora Coe ruined all player interactions with her father Sam Coe, and claimed she’d be less annoying if she were changed into a cat.
Starfield NPCs are a major part of the game, similar to any open-world game, and they can determine whether the game feels immersive or not.
Some of the space explorer’s NPCs have shocked players, and one even spooked players with how lifelike it was.
Sam Coe is a member of Constellation, and also a marriage candidate that players can romance with.
However, players felt that any interaction with Sam Coe was ruined by his “dumb kid” Cora Coe, and offered a unique solution that would make her less annoying.
Starfield players claim Cora Coe would be better as a cat
One Starfield fan was finally fed up with Cora Coe and complained about her to the rest of the Spacefarer community.
“Bethesda/Modders, Please Turn Cora into a Cat,” they pleaded.
The player continued to say that because of Sam Coe’s daughter they “avoided him like the plague,” because they didn’t want “some 8-year-old brat on my ship saying dumb childish nonsense while I fight space pirates in a 5-1 dogfight.”
Some players agreed, with some questioning the ethics of Sam letting his young child on a dangerous ship in the first place.
“It’s so weird that he allows her to go on the ship with you when you can easily get into ship battles,” they said.
However, other Starfield fans questioned the logistics of how the change would work: “If they turn her into a cat all the other child NPCs she shares her model with will end up cats too.”
For others, this would merely be a bonus. “We were convinced already, no need to give us more reasons,” a player said.
Even if Bethesda or modders don’t respond to this plea, we still have the Ultimate Walkthrough Guide article to help you make the most out of your space exploration adventure.