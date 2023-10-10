Starfield player stumbles upon NPC that’s eerily more lifelike than main characters

One Starfield player has spotted an NPC so lifelike that it makes the game’s main character models look like they’re from a completely different project.

Starfield players have been exploring galaxies, uncovering mysteries, and interacting with countless characters in various locations. While the game is regarded as a monumental success for Bethesda, it hasn’t been without its fair share of critiques, especially when it comes to the game’s character models.

From “ugly blocky faces” to NPCs with unsettling staring habits, players have been quick to point out the quirks. Some have even gone as far as to describe the facial expressions as if the characters are on “meth,” while others have been disturbed by the NPCs’ robotic and “hilariously wooden” nature.

However, it seems that not all Starfield character models are drawing criticism, as one player has been left entirely in awe after stumbling upon an NPC that appears to be more lifelike than even the game’s main characters.

The player shared an image to the Starfield Reddit community, posting, “Am I crazy or does this random NPC I found look way more natural and lifelike than even the main characters in this game?”

While the post managed to draw more than 2,200 upvotes as other Starfield fans seemed to agree with the find, the player’s find was quickly shut down in the comments section as others pointed out exactly why this NPC appears to be more lifelike than others.

The NPC, a Technician, was standing in a darker area of the room, and the shadows were adding extra detail to the face while potentially masking some of the more common complaints about the Starfield character models.

“It’s the lighting,” one player responded in what is now the most upvoted comment. Others backed up this sentiment with comments like, “He looks good in this lighting, but is not different from other character models.”

Bethesda Starfield players have been less than impressed with some of the game’s character models

Another player jokingly added, “That’s Normal Jerry. Everyone hates him because he doesn’t look like he’s made out of clay.”

This led others to reflect on how the NPCs looked in previous Bethesda games, “The NPCs in Starfield look like throwbacks to Fallout 1 and 2 where they literally used clay and stop motion for the face models.”

Starfield players who are hopeful for better-looking character models and companions may just want to skip the wait and take their conversations into the shadows instead.