What does NPC mean on TikTok?

Georgina Smith . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

While scrolling through comment sections on TikTok and other social media platforms, you have probably at some point encountered the term ‘NPC’ — but what does it mean, and when is it used?

TikTok is continuing to be one of the biggest social media platforms in the world, with more users joining every day and contributing to the huge sea of content that’s available on the app.

Like any other social media platform, there are a large number of different slang terms and phrases that are used on the app, whether that’s in comment sections, direct messages, or the videos themselves.

One word that you may have encountered on TikTok or other social media platforms is ‘NPC.’ If you’re confused about what this acronym means, here’s what you need to know.

Unsplash: Eyestetix Studio TikTok continues to be one of the most popular apps out there.

NPC meaning on TikTok

NPC is an acronym that stands for ‘non-player character.’ In gaming terms, an NPC is a character that isn’t controlled by the players themselves, and these characters usually populate the fictional world of the game.

On TikTok, and other platforms like Twitter, the term NPC has become a way of describing people who don’t think for themselves, or are perhaps behaving predictably.

There have been several viral videos in which users prank random strangers in public with bizarre behavior, with captions like, “telling NPCs weird things,” akin to interacting with characters from a game. You will most often see the term used as criticism towards people, whether that’s the way they’re acting in a video, or in a general sense towards people who do certain things.

