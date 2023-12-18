In the sprawling universe of Starfield, ammunition is as vital as the air we breathe. For gamers looking to bypass the usual grind for ammo, console command ammo ID codes offer a nifty shortcut.

While scavenging or purchasing ammo is part of the game‘s immersive experience, sometimes you just need an instant refill to continue your cosmic adventures. This is where ammo ID codes come into play, offering a quick fix for the ammunition needs for your weapons.

Starfield ammo ID codes provide a swift path to restocking your armory, but they come with a trade-off: the loss of achievement eligibility. Let’s delve into how you can use these codes and what they entail.

Bethesda Game Studios Starfield Ammo ID Codes can be helpful when ammo is low

Starfield Console Command Ammo ID Codes

Starfield boasts a comprehensive list of 22 different ammo types, each accessible through a unique console command. Here’s a table detailing each type along with its corresponding ID code:

Ammo Type ID Code 7.77MM Caseless 0004AD3E 7.5MM Whitehot 002B558E 6.5MM MI Array 002B558F 12.5MM ST Rivet 002B5594 .27 Caliber 002B559C .50 Caliber Caseless 002B5597 1.5kV LZR Cartridge 002BAE3F 3kV LZR Cartridge 0000E8EC 15×25 CLL Shotgun Shell 002B4AFC 6.5MM CT 002B5590 7.62x39MM 002B558D 9x39MM 002B559B 40MM XPL 002B5592 12G Shotgun Shell 000547A1 Caseless Shotgun Shell 002B4AFB 11MM Caseless 002B5595 .43 Ultramag 02B5599 .50 MI Array 002B5596 .45 ACP 002B5598 .43 MI Array 002B559A Heavy Particle Fuse 002B558B Light Particle Fuse 002B558A

Implementing the Commands

To use these codes, open the command console using the tilde (~) key and enter player.additem [ammo ID] [quantity]. For example, inputting player.additem 000547A1 200 grants 200 units of 12G Shotgun Shells.

The Compromise of Using Cheats

While these codes are a gateway to a fully stocked arsenal, remember their use immediately flags your playthrough, making it ineligible for achievements. It’s a significant consideration for achievement hunters and those who value game integrity.

For those who wish to use cheats without sacrificing achievements, certain mods allow for this flexibility. These mods enable players to regain achievement eligibility, regardless of console command use.

The use of console command ammo ID codes in Starfield presents a choice between convenience and gameplay rewards. Whether you opt for the quick restock route or stick to traditional ammo-gathering, Starfield’s expansive universe remains a thrilling adventure, rich with challenges and discoveries.

