New Starfield mod lets you call your ship like a space Uber

Starfield players can call on their ship with the press of a button thanks to an exciting new mod that summons and launches spacecraft.

The Starfield modding scene is already bringing major changes and improvements to the popular space exploration game.

Whether it’s a handy mod, such as enabling players to fly between planets without the need for loading screens, or a more horrifying change such as replacing every ship with Thomas the Tank Engine, there’s something for almost everyone.

But now, a new Starfield mod has arrived that allows players to simply summon their spaceship by using a remote control device.

Titled “Summoning of Ship,” the innovative mod gives players a remote control that brings your spacecraft to you, wherever you are, much like hailing a ride with Uber but in space.

The game-changing mod was created by wSkeever, a modder renowned for their contributions to the Skyrim modding scene over the years.

Now, with the release of Starfield, wSkeever is committed to pushing out fixes and improvements for the popular space exploration game.

While players are feeling left in the dark waiting for official fixes and features from Bethesda, wSkeever has already corrected many of the game’s glaring issues, including the notoriously weird following asteroid bug and the unexpected appearance of naked NPCs.

Nexus Mods: Trainwiz / Bethesda Softworks Some Starfield mods are a little less helpful than others

The ship summoning comes packed with features, but the primary focus is on taking off, landing, and also the ability to set gravity. Players can watch their ship ascend into the sky at the push of a button regardless of whether they’re inside the cockpit or viewing from afar with the take-off feature.

The landing feature, of course, simply signals your ship to land near your location if you’re near a suitable landing pad. If you’re not near a landing pad, the ship will instead look to touch down in a flat area. And the gravity feature is a fun addition for players who will now be able to customize the ship’s interior gravity.

With official mod support coming to the game in 2024, the future of Starfield modding is looking promising as Creation Kit 2 unlocks the potential for new quests, planets, and systems.

Until then, your ship is now just a call away thanks to mods like “Summoning of Ship.”