Starfield mod allows players to travel between planets without loading screens

An ingenious Starfield player has put together a mod for the game that allows players to fly between planets without the need for menus or loading screens.

As one of the biggest releases of the year, Starfield was met with a ton of hype and enthusiasm from players who had been waiting for Bethesda’s newest RPG.

However, while players found a lot to love about the game, one of the more prominent criticisms leveled at it was the loading screens between travel, which some said damaged the open feeling of the game’s universe.

Starfield mod fixes major Starfield complaint

But like all Bethesda games, the modding community has already been hard at work for Starfield, and one creator by the name of 105gun has already taken steps towards making space travel more immersive in their mod, SlowerThanLight.

The SlowerThanLight mod manages to let players fly between planets without using fast travel by enabling ships to fly at significantly faster speeds than the base game allows.

This means that flying to distant planets is just as viable as fast travel once you get up to high enough speeds. The mod states that the maximum possible speed is “hundreds of times the speed of light”.

The creator has said that the mod is still in early stages and could be expanded on. to check it out, visit the NexusMods’s page here.

