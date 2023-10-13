Horrifying Starfield mod replaces every ship with Thomas the Tank Engine

A Starfield modder has turned Bethesda’s space epic into something of a horror game by replacing all the ships in the universe with Thomas the Tank Engine.

Starfield’s vast universe is full of potentially scary sights. After all, it’s a violent world out there with lots of dark caves and creatures lurking in the shadows.

However, one modder- clearly deciding even the most unsettling moments of Bethesda Softworks’ space epic weren’t ominous enough – decided to make things even more horrifying.

Article continues after ad

Nexus Mods: Trainwiz / Bethesda Softworks

Starfield player makes space even more terrifying with Thomas the Tank Engine

Modder Trainwiz released “Really Useful Starfield,” which, despite its name, just replaces every ship in the game with Thomas the Tank Engine.

Article continues after ad

Trainwiz attempts to explain why Thomas is now in space, claiming he’s being punished for “crimes against God” and apparently inventing murder by being “banished to wander the stars forever.”

The mod works by replacing every reactor model in Starfield with Thomas, transforming every ship, including your own, with this monstrosity. This means some particularly large ships may have pieces poking out.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Thomas’ size makes third-person shipbuilding and flying an issue, so if you download it, it’s best to stick to first-person.

Additionally, since there’s currently no way to access material libraries at the moment, the modder had to replace some magazine textures with those necessary to bring Thomas to life. It’s obviously not ideal, but as Trainwiz says, “if you’re installing this mod to begin with we can both agree your life isn’t in the best place currently.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Of course, Thomas the Tank Engine mods are nothing new. Plenty of games from Elden Ring to Resident Evil Village have had fans replace existing models – often bosses – with the character.

Even before this mod, the character has had some presence in Starfield thanks to a player creating a ship that resembles Thomas using the materials available in-game. This mod, however, goes above and beyond, flooding the world with Thomas for better or (more likely) worse.

Article continues after ad

If you liked this, be sure to check out the rest of our Starfield coverage, which includes the latest news, guides, and much more.