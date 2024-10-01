How to unlock The Keep Armory in Starfield Shattered Space

The Keep Armory is a fantastic place to grab extra weapons, ammo, and so much more – but it’s not available instantly.

While much of Starfield’s Shattered Space DLC storyline is pretty linear, there are tons of places for players to explore, especially on the moon Va’ruun’kai. Within that moon lies a handy shop, selling weapons and so much more, helping you stay stocked up throughout your journey.

However, if you find the Armory before you’ve unlocked it, then it won’t be available to you. So, here’s where to find it if you haven’t already, and most importantly, how to unlock The Keep Armory in Shattered Space.

Where to find The Keep Armory

Dexerto/Bethesda In the heart of the city.

Once you have access, you’ll be able to find The Keep Armory in Dazra City, on the moon Va’ruun’kai which is part of the Shattered Space DLC.

As such, The Keep Armory is a DLC exclusive so if you only own the base game, you won’t have access to its new features.

How to Unlock The Keep Armory: Step-by-step guide

To unlock The Keep Armory in Starfield, you’ll need to complete the House Veth’aal questline, otherwise known as Conflict in Conviction. This is done by finishing the first two quests of the DLC and making sure you go down the House Veth’aal paths.

To activate this, complete The Promised, Broken quest and speak to Ekris, after talking he’ll give you the quest, Aligning the Houses, which includes Conflict in Conviction.

Once you complete the quest, you’ll be able to speak to Marlana Volav who will grant you access to The Keep Armory due to your connection with House Veth’aal.

Complete the first two main quests. Speak to Ekris to gain Conflict in Conviction. Complete Conflict in Conviction. Speak with Marlana Volav to enter The Keep Armory.

Step 1 – Complete What Remains and The Promised, Broken

Bethesda / Dexerto

Upon starting the Starfield Shattered Space DLC, you’ll be met with two mainline quests, What Remains, and then The Promised, Broken.

What follows are spoilers for the quests, so be warned.

What Remains instructs the players to grav-jump to a desolate system to dock on the Oracle, turning it from a hostile, powerless shell into a functioning ship. Shortly after, you’ll receive a transmission, ending the first quest.

For more information on how to complete What Remains, check out our guide.

Next, you’ll be able to dive fully into the city of Darza and the planet Va’ruun’kai. During which, you’ll be instructed to walk the Serpent’s Path, which makes up most of the second major quest.

For more information on how to complete the Serpent’s Path, check out our guide.

Step 2 – Speak to Ekris

Bethesda / Dexerto

After selecting your Effigys and speaking with the High Council and Malibor Dul’kehf, you’ll need to seek out Ekris. The NPC will be outside the ship, so it’s best to follow your quest marker for this one.

Speaking with him will unlock the quest, Aligning the Houses, which in turn opens up three questlines for you to complete: Exhuming the Past, Conflict in Conviction, and Zealous Overreach. Each focuses on the houses Dul’kehf, Veth’aal, and Ka’dic respectively.

Step 3 – Complete Conflict in Conviction

Bethesda

While there’s plenty to be doing at this point, if you want to unlock The Keep Armory, you’ll need to focus on finishing Conflict in Conviction, as it prioritizes the House Veth’aal.

While we won’t spoil this one, you’ll need to locate Vaeric, examine various clues on the way, and make a pretty challenging decision in the end.

For more information on all the quests in Starfield’s Shattered Space DLC, check out our guide.

Step 4 – Head to The Keep Armory and Speak with Marlana Volav

Bethesda

Once Conflict in Conviction is finished, you’ll want to head back to Dazra City and into the large ship itself. On the north wing of that ship, you’ll see The Keep Armory.

Head over to the store and speak to Marlana Volav. Thanks to the newfound connection with House Veth’aal, you’ll finally be given access.

So, now you have access, we recommend checking out some of the best weapons in Starfield to make sure you’re always on top, or some of the best ships out there, to help you explore the stars and the many planets with ease.

